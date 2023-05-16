Baby swans rescued after being washed over weir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baby swans rescued after being washed over weir

By Press Association
The cygnets were struggling against the current (Wendy Hermon/PA)

Rescuers leapt into action after nine baby swans were washed over the edge of a weir while swimming with their parents.

The cygnets got into difficulties while paddling in a millpond in Nash Mills, Hertfordshire, on Monday.

An onlooker raised the alarm and called charity Swan Support, which is based in Datchet, Berkshire.

Steve Hermon from Swan Support got into the water to rescue the cygnets (Lou Smith/PA)

Wendy Hermon and husband Steve, who run the charity, came to the rescue.

Mr Hermon clambered in and scooped the chicks up in a net as they struggled against the current.

All nine lives were saved, and the cygnets were soon back with their parents in calmer waters.

Mr Hermon used a net to scoop the chicks up (Lou Smith/PA)

“It does happen unfortunately sometimes,” Mrs Hermon said.

“The adult swans know how to stop before the edge of a weir, but the cygnets don’t.”

She added: “Someone who lives nearby called us and we got them out safely and reunited them with their parents.”

All nine cygnets were saved (Lou Smith/PA)

Lou Smith, 59, who lives near the millpond, explained how she had called Swan Rescue after watching the cygnets go over the edge.

“They were swimming near the edge of the weir, and the adults were putting their heads under,” she said.

“The cygnets did the same, then they just all got carried away down the weir.

The cygnets were reunited with their parents in calmer waters (Lou Smith/PA)

“Mum and dad were just swimming around on the edge – they wouldn’t leave them.

“I called Swan Rescue and they were there in about half-an-hour.

“They got the cygnets out and had to dry individually before putting them back in – they were so cold.”

