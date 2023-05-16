Killing babies was not on my mind, murder accused nurse tells jury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Killing babies was not on my mind, murder accused nurse tells jury

By Press Association
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby giving evidence in the dock at Manchester Crown Court earleir in May (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby giving evidence in the dock at Manchester Crown Court earleir in May (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A murder accused nurse has told jurors that “killing babies” was not on her mind as she and friends looked forward to a holiday abroad.

Lucy Letby, 33, is alleged to have attempted to murder a baby boy at the Countess of Chester Hospital a day before she flew out to Ibiza with a colleague and a friend.

It is alleged she went on to murder a newborn triplet boy on her first shift back following her return from the Spanish island – and then killed his brother the next day.

Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others on the neonatal unit between June 2015 and June 2016.

On Tuesday, she agreed with her barrister Ben Myers KC that the allegations against her are of the “most grave nature”.

She said that in June 2016 she had a “busy, active life” outside of work, with “lots of” hobbies and friends.

Mr Myers asked her about an exchange of WhatsApp messages with a nurse, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, on June 13 in which they referenced packing and joked about appearing on Love Island.

Letby told Manchester Crown Court: “So myself, (the nurse) and the other person were going on holiday together.”

Mr Myers said: “How did you feel?”

Letby said: “We were excited. We were looking forward to it.”

Mr Myers said: “Are those people your friends?”

“Yes,” said Letby.

Mr Myers said: “And this is what you are chatting about?”

“Yes,” said Letby.

Mr Myers said: “You were going to have to go to work before you went away, how were you feeling about going to work?”

Letby said: “I was happy to go to work but I was also looking forward to time off and going on holiday.”

Mr Myers said: “In the middle of that were you planning on killing babies?”

Letby said: “No.”

Mr Myers said: “That’s what the prosecution are saying.”

Letby said: “That didn’t happen.”

Mr Myers said: “Is that what was on your mind?”

“No,” said Letby.

Letby denied first attacking Child N, a baby boy born with the blood clotting disorder haemophilia, in the early hours of June 3.

She said she was unaware his blood oxygen levels had dipped during her shift before he made a relatively swift recovery.

Twelve days later Child N had a profound deterioration at 7.15am on June 15, the court heard.

Letby said she looked after Child N on June 14 and did not recall any concerns with him but his condition had deteriorated by the time she arrived for duty the next morning.

She said she went to nursery three to talk to colleague Jennifer Jones-Key, who “was a good friend of mine”.

Letby said she was stood in the doorway – as her colleague tended to another baby in the room – when Child N’s monitor alarm sounded.

She said: “I went over and found him to be mottled and not breathing properly.

“He was a blueish colour. Straightaway I started Neopuffing (breathing support) and called for help.

“(Child N) recovered from that episode within minutes and the same thing then happened again.

“He dropped his saturations, his colour was not good and he was mottled.”

She said a registrar decided that Child N needed to be moved to nursery one, the intensive care room.

Mr Myers asked: “How long had you been on the unit?”

Letby said: “Minutes. I had just got to nursery three when this happened.”

Letby was on holiday from June 16 to June 22, the court heard.

On successive days on June 23 and 24 she is alleged to have murdered two triplet brothers, Child O and P.

Earlier, Letby said she was in a different nursery when a doctor alleged he saw her “doing nothing” when a baby girl collapsed on the unit.

The defendant is alleged to have deliberately dislodged the infant’s breathing tube shortly before a consultant walked into nursery one.

Giving evidence earlier this year, Dr Ravi Jayaram said he saw Letby standing by the incubator of Child K as her blood oxygen levels plummeted.

No alarms were sounding, he said, and he recalled the nurse was “doing nothing”.

On Tuesday, Letby said she was feeding another baby in nursery two at or shortly before 3.50am on February 17 2016.

Mr Myers asked: “Did you interfere with (Child K’s) tube?

“No,” replied Letby.

Mr Myers said: “Was there a time when you were in the nursery and Ravi Jayaram came in and he found you to be standing there close to (Child K)?”

Letby said: “No.”

Mr Myers said: “Do you recall any incident when you were present while (Child K) deteriorated and Ravi Jayaram was involved at about 3.50am?”

Letby said: “No I don’t.”

Mr Myers said: “Or at any other time?”

Letby said: “No.”

The defendant told the court she was feeding another baby at “roughly” 3.30am, which involved changing a nappy and giving 55ml of milk via a nasogastric tube.

Mr Myers asked: “How long would that take?”

Letby said: “Around half an hour potentially.”

Mr Myers said: “If that is ongoing do you have any reason to be in nursery one at or shortly before 3.50am?”

Letby replied: “No, I was with this baby.”

The Crown allege Letby struck less than two hours after the extremely premature youngster was born weighing 692 grammes.

Child K was transferred later that day on February 17 to Wirral’s Arrowe Park Hospital, where she died three days later.

The prosecution does not allege Letby caused her death.

Letby, from Hereford, denies all the allegations.

The trial continues on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks