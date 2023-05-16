Alligator spotted at Alabama beach amid the waves

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An alligator has been spotted riding the waves on Dauphin Island, Alabama, bobbing calmly near beachgoers.

Matt Harvill, a 27-year-old Mobile resident, came across the lengthy alligator while at the beach taking pregnancy announcement photos with his girlfriend earlier this month.

He said the reptile seemed to be enjoying the sun and gently breaking waves, attracting several beachgoers to get a closer look – but not too close.

“It didn’t hiss, charge or open its mouth at all,” Mr Harvill said.

“It seemed like it was kind of spectating and seeing what was going on.”

Mr Harvill snapped photos and videos of the alligator to show family and friends.

His post on Facebook garnered 3,000 shares.

“The things you never think you’ll see,” he wrote in the caption.

“First time seeing a gator on Dauphin Island. Heading towards the west end be careful y’all.”

Alligators are found throughout Alabama in saltwater bayous and estuaries, said Marianne Gauldin, outreach co-ordinator for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“It is not unusual to see them in the Gulf of Mexico as they can tolerate a variety of salinity levels,” she said.

“They are aquatic and cover long distances as they forage for prey items.”

Mr Harvill said he has seen things like jellyfish or a dark fin slicing through the Gulf waters, but never an alligator.

“I didn’t want to step foot in the water after that,” he said.