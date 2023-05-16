Lancaster flypast pays 80th anniversary tribute to Dambusters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Lancaster flypast pays 80th anniversary tribute to Dambusters

By Press Association
The UK’s only airworthy Lancaster bomber, PA474, takes part in the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast over Hendon (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The UK’s only airworthy Lancaster bomber, PA474, takes part in the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast over Hendon (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The only remaining airworthy Lancaster bomber in the UK took to the skies on Tuesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raid.

The plane, one of only two Lancasters still in operation, flew over former air bases in Lincolnshire on the anniversary of the mission to attack German dams on 1943.

Part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), plane PA474 took off from its base at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire for a flypast over the RAF Museum at Hendon, London.

80th anniversary of Dambusters Raid
The UK’s only airworthy Lancaster bomber, PA474, passes over Lincoln Cathedral during the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Operation Chastise, also known as the Dambusters Raid (Joe Giddens/PA

Its return journey took it over 28 former Bomber Command air bases in Lincolnshire.

Spectators lined the perimeters of bases and nearby roads to catch a site of the plane.

Squadron Leader Mark Sugden, Officer Commanding the BBMF, said: “The Dambusters Raid was one of the most audacious raids in the history of the Royal Air Force, and we at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight are proud to commemorate the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of all those involved.”

80th anniversary of Dambusters Raid
The UK’s only airworthy Lancaster bomber, PA474, prepares to take off from her home base of RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Nineteen Lancasters, crewed by 133 airmen, took part in Operation Chastise on the night of May 16-17, 1943.

Led by Wing Commander Guy Gibson, the raid targeted three dams in the industrialised Ruhr region of Germany using the “bouncing bomb” invented by Barnes Wallis.

They successfully breached the Mohne and Eder dams while the Sorpe was damaged.

80th anniversary of Dambusters Raid
People fill the road as the UK’s only airworthy Lancaster bomber, PA474, passes over Lincoln Cathedral and the International Bomber Command Centre (Joe Giddens/PA)

Eight Lancasters were shot down during the raid, which was immortalised in the 1955 film The Dam Busters, with 53 airmen killed.

The anniversary was marked with a tribute evening at the International Bomber Command Centre at Lincoln which included excerpts from interviews with George “Johnny” Johnson, the last surviving member of the Dambusters who died in December aged 101.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks