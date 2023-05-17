What the papers say – May 17

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – May 17

By Press Association
What the papers say
What the papers say

A range of political stories jostle for the spotlight with little consensus on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

Immigration features on the front of two editions, but they take contrasting approaches.

The Guardian reports on government plans to remove “basic housing protections” from asylum seekers which it says will see migrants moved out of hotels and into the private rented sector with landlords not required to register with local authorities.

The front of the Daily Express focuses on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak telling European judges to stop interfering in Britain’s plans to fly migrants to Rwanda.

The other topic to feature as more than one main story is the number of British workers off sick.

The Daily Mail says the “sick note crisis” is fuelled by people working from home – which it says is leading to back and neck pain – while the Metro says a record 2.5 million people are off work due to long-term illness.

An interview with Sir Keir Starmer is the focus of The Times with the Labour leader saying they will become the “party of housebuilding”.

The Daily Mirror looks at the cost-of-living crisis with former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe saying no one has the right to cheap food and advising against cheese sandwiches for those on a budget.

Bird flu dominates the front of the i which reports that the condition has been found in two people in the UK.

A letter from Oxford dons to The Daily Telegraph makes to the front page as they warn students about the threat to free speech from a transgender row at the university.

The Duke of Sussex features on the front of The Sun as he is told armed Met Police officers are not “private bodyguards”.

Fears over AI manipulation of US elections take centre stage in the Financial Times with the boss of ChatGPT warning it is a “significant” concern.

And the Daily Star provides advice on the use of emojis for the lovelorn.

