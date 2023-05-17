BBC presenter’s brother ‘missing’ after deadly arson attack on Wellington hostel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC presenter’s brother ‘missing’ after deadly arson attack on Wellington hostel

By Press Association
Investigators survey the scene after a fire at Loafers Lodge in Wellington, New Zealand (George Heard/New Zealand Herald/AP)
A fire that killed at least six people in a Wellington hostel was arson, police in New Zealand said as a murder investigation was opened.

No arrests have been made but officers have a list of people they want to speak to and hope to quickly identify a suspect, police inspector Dion Bennett said.

He refused to say if an accelerant or other evidence of arson has been found.

But there was a couch fire at the Loafers Lodge hostel about two hours before Tuesday’s deadly blaze, police said.

The smaller fire was not reported to emergency services at the time, the force added.

Investigators survey the scene after a fire at Loafers Lodge in Wellington, New Zealand
Officers are now investigating to see if there is a link between the two fires.

There are searches still to be done in some unstable parts of the four-storey hostel building, Mr Bennett said, and his “gut feeling” is the death toll may rise.

The murder investigation represents a U-turn by police, who initially said they did not believe the fire was deliberate.

Officers have accounted for 92 people who were in the hostel and have a list of fewer than 20 who remain unaccounted for, Mr Bennett said.

Officers earlier said they expected the final death toll to be fewer than 10.

Liam Hockings, a journalist, is one of the hostel’s missing residents, news outlet RNZ reported.

Outside the hostel in the fire's aftermath
Several people are still missing (Masanori Udagawa/AAP Image/AP)

Mr Hockings is the brother of BBC presenter Lucy Hockings, it added.

Some people were forced to flee in their pyjamas as flames tore through the hostel.

Others dived from windows or were saved by firefighters from the roof.

Loafers Lodge offered 92 basic, affordable rooms with shared lounges, kitchens and laundry facilities to people of a wide range of ages.

Some were placed there by government agencies and considered vulnerable because they had little in the way of resources or support networks.

Others worked at a nearby hospital.

The hostel had no sprinklers, emergency officials said.

Under the nation’s building codes, sprinklers are not required in older buildings that would need to be retrofitted, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.

“I have asked the minister for housing to look particularly at issues around building regulations to see whether there’s anything more that we should be doing right at this point,” Mr Hipkins told reporters on Wednesday.

