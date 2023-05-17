Suspected murder victims in contact with police days before tragedy – watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suspected murder victims in contact with police days before tragedy – watchdog

By Press Association
Katie Higton (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Katie Higton (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

The victims of a suspected double murder in Huddersfield both had contact with officers in the days before their deaths, the police watchdog has confirmed.

West Yorkshire Police are continuing to hold a 34-year-old Huddersfield man in custody on suspicion of the murder of Katie Higton, 27, and Steven Harnett, 25, who died at Ms Higton’s house on Harpe Inge, Dalton, on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said they had received a mandatory referral and were still assessing the situation.

Huddersfield incident
Flowers left at the scene on Harpe Inge, Huddersfield, near the house where a woman and a man died (Katie Dickinson/PA)

A spokesman said: “We have received a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police linked to the suspected murder of two people in Huddersfield.

“This is due to the fact officers had contact with both victims, and a man who has since been arrested on suspicion of murder, in the days prior to this tragic incident.

“We will now assess the available information to determine what further action may be required.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by these events.”

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the address at 9.53am on Monday after paramedics found two people with multiple injuries believed to have been inflicted by a bladed weapon.

Steven Harnett
Steven Harnett (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

They were confirmed to have died at the scene.

On Tuesday, the former brother- and sister-in-law of Ms Higton paid tribute to her as “the best mum” and said the family was “absolutely devastated” as they placed flowers on behalf of her two eldest children at the scene.

Her former brother-in-law, who asked not to be named, said his brother had been in a relationship with mother-of-four Ms Higton for seven years and was the father of her two oldest children, daughters aged nine and 10.

He told the PA news agency the children “were in the property when the incident took place”.

Huddersfield incident
Police officers stand by a cordon on Harpe Inge, Huddersfield, near a property where paramedics found a man and woman with multiple injuries on Monday (Katie Dickinson/PA)

The man described Ms Higton as “bubbly, outgoing, fun” and “a great mum”.

Several active inquiries by the West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major inquiry team remain ongoing.

A card left with flowers at the scene said: “RIP my darling. We love you. No more suffering.”

Another said: “I am so sorry for how things have ended.”

