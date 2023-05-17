Influential committee of MPs interrupted by Just Stop Oil protesters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Influential committee of MPs interrupted by Just Stop Oil protesters

By Press Association
The five Just Stop Oil supporters ejected from the Home Affairs Committee inquiry into policing of the coronation. From top left: Sam Griffiths, Hannah Taylor, Dr Kush Naker, Rosa Hicks and Rachel Bosley (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters interrupted an influential committee of MPs as senior police officers were quizzed about arrests made during the coronation.

MP Tim Loughton was questioning Metropolitan Police Temporary Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist about Operation Golden Orb when a campaigner was heard interrupting proceedings.

JSO said Dr Kush Naker, 33, a doctor of infectious diseases from London, began a read a prepared statement: “We, as supporters of Just Stop Oil, are here today because our democracy is under threat” before the group was removed.

The live feed to the proceedings was swiftly cut as five protesters were made to leave the room in Portcullis House where hearings take place, and the committee carried on after a few minutes’ pause.

Home Affairs Select Committee
Just Stop Oil protesters behind Metropolitan Police Temporary Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist before they disrupted proceeding during the Home Affairs Select Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Mr Loughton said: “To be clear, they were Just Stop Oil protesters who tried to undermine the activities of this committee with our witnesses today.”

As the proceedings finished, committee chairwoman Dame Diana Johnson said: “We take very seriously that Parliament should be open to members of the public – that’s very important – but we also take very seriously that we should not be disrupted from our job of scrutinising, particularly what happened in this case.

“I also just want to thank the security and the police officers who acted very quickly to ensure that the session could continue.”

The five protesters who attended the committee on Wednesday were from a group of 19 campaigners arrested on May 6, the day of the coronation.

A JSO spokesperson said: “This is a continuation of the silencing of legitimate dissent we saw at the coronation.

“The Metropolitan Police baselessly arrested doctors, lecturers, students and electricians simply for possessing flags and T-shirts.

“This is clearly politically motivated and represents a massive overreach by the police.

“No evidence has been provided and now those wrongfully arrested are being prevented from giving evidence to the very committee that has been organised to assess the policing during the coronation.”

JSO has been staging a series of demonstrations in recent weeks by walking slowly in the middle of roads in central London.

The Met Police said eight JSO protesters were arrested in Parliament Square on Wednesday morning because they did not comply with conditions to move out of the road.

The force said the protesters had been slow walking and the road is now clear.

JSO said 28 people had been marching to Parliament “demanding this Government stop licensing new oil and gas projects, which they know will contribute to the deaths of millions”.

It said: “This is a crime against humanity. We will not be complicit.”

In separate incidents, Extinction Rebellion supporters interrupted speeches by Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg earlier this week.

