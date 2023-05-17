In Pictures: Gannets gather at cliffs for rituals of love and nestbuilding

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Love is in the air as gannets gather for what they hope will be a summer of love.

Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire is a hotbed for seabirds to indulge in courtship rituals, nestbuilding and, hopefully, producing offspring.

Around 500,000 birds gathered at the beauty spot which offers spectacular views, plenty of access to food and nesting materials, but not much privacy.

A gannet on the wing (Danny Lawson/PA)

Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Gannets do not have a monopoly on the cliffs with razorbills and herring gulls also staking a claim to territory with puffins and guillemots also in the neighbourhood.

As might be expected, clashes do occasionally break out among the birds with so much at stake and so little space.

Nesting razorbills at Bempton Cliffs (Danny Lawson/PA)

A herring gull flies past nesting gannets (Danny Lawson/PA)

A nesting gannet at Bempton Cliffs (Danny Lawson/PA)

Around 500,000 seabirds flock to the chalk cliffs to find a mate (Danny Lawson/PA)

Gannets fight for space (Danny Lawson/PA)

Nesting material is close at hand for the birds who have all that is needed for what they hope will be a productive summer.

A gannet gathers nesting material (Danny Lawson/PA)

A herring gull flies past (Danny Lawson/PA)

A pair of nesting gannets (Danny Lawson/PA)