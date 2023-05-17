Nurse accused of murder tells court of ‘devastation’ over baby deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nurse accused of murder tells court of ‘devastation’ over baby deaths

By Press Association
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby giving evidence in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Murder-accused nurse Lucy Letby has told a court it was “devastating” when medics could not resuscitate babies.

Letby, 33, is alleged to have murdered seven babies and attempted to murder 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Giving her fifth day of evidence at Manchester Crown Court, she was asked by her barrister, Ben Myers KC, to recall the unsuccessful efforts to revive one of her alleged victims.

The prosecution say she earlier gave a lethal dose of air to the newborn triplet and also inflicted trauma to his liver.

The infant, Child O, died on the late afternoon of June 23 2016 after a number of collapses at the neonatal unit on the same date.

Lucy Letby
Letby is giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court (Steve Allen/PA)

Asked by Mr Myers to describe the atmosphere among medics when a child cannot be revived, Letby said: “Everyone is completely flat.

“There is a complete change in atmosphere.

Mr Myers said: “How does it feel?”

Letby said: “To me personally? It’s devastating. You want to be able to save every baby in your care.

“You are not supposed to watch a baby die.”

Letby was present during the final resuscitation bid but said she did not perform any CPR herself.

She said: “I believe it was rotated among several members of staff.”

Mr Myers asked: “Did you do anything that involved air being introduced into (Child O)?

“No,” said Letby.

Mr Myers said: “Or, for that matter, with any baby in this case?”

Letby replied: “No.”

Mr Myers went on: “Would you?”

Lucy Letby court sketch
Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder another 10 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

“No,” repeated Letby.

The court has heard that a post-mortem examination revealed an injury to Child O’s liver.

Mr Myers asked Letby: “Do you know how he came to receive that injury?”

“No,” said the defendant.

Letby is alleged to have murdered Child O on her first shift back following a week’s holiday to Ibiza with two friends.

Discussing her return to work she messaged a colleague that she would “probably be back in with a bang lol”.

Letby told the court that was a reference to what would be a “busy shift”.

Mr Myers said: “Does it indicate you were planning something dramatic and terrible when you got back?”

“No,” said Letby.

On the following day shift, Letby is said to have murdered Child O’s triplet brother, Child P, also with a fatal administration of air.

Letby was present too when Child P died in the afternoon following a number of collapses on the day, the court heard.

Mr Myers said: “Can you convey to us what the atmosphere was like on the unit when a second triplet had died like this?

Letby replied: “It was a completely flat atmosphere. Everyone was shocked and devastated.

“I think the general mood… you could tell the whole unit was flat. It was not the usual positive atmosphere.”

Mr Myers went on: “How did you feel personally?”

Letby said: “I was very upset about this. To have it two days in a row, and to imagine what the parents had gone through, to lose two of their babies… It was harrowing.”

Mr Myers said: “Harrowing?”

“Yes, said Letby.

The jury of eight women and four men was told that Letby conducted a Facebook search for the family’s surname on June 23 2017.

Mr Myers said: “Do you remember that taking place?

Letby said: “No.”

Mr Myers said: “Is there any particular reason why you have made a search for (family surname) on this date?”

Letby replied: “It was the anniversary. They were on my mind.”

Mr Myers said: “Were they something that did stay on your mind?”

“Yes,” said Letby.

Mr Myers asked: “Why?”

Letby said: “It was just a harrowing experience to see parents lose two of their children and to have that happen two days running.

“You don’t forget something like that.”

Letby, from Hereford, denies all the alleged offences said to have taken place between June 2015 and June 2016.

