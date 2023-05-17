Johnny Depp says at Cannes he has ‘no further need for Hollywood’ By Press Association May 17 2023, 1.56pm Share Johnny Depp says at Cannes he has ‘no further need for Hollywood’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4400011/johnny-depp-says-at-cannes-he-has-no-further-need-for-hollywood/ Copy Link Johnny Depp poses for photographers at the photo call for Jeanne Du Barry at Cannes (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]