Russia orders arrests of film producer and director who criticised Ukraine war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Russia orders arrests of film producer and director who criticised Ukraine war

By Press Association
Directors Andrey Zvyagintsev and Alexander Rodnyansky, right, pose for photographers after receiving the Official Competition Best Film award for their film Loveless at the London Film Festival Awards in 2014 (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Directors Andrey Zvyagintsev and Alexander Rodnyansky, right, pose for photographers after receiving the Official Competition Best Film award for their film Loveless at the London Film Festival Awards in 2014 (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

A Moscow court has ordered the arrests of prominent film producer Alexander Rodnyansky and theatre director Ivan Vyrypaev for “spreading false information” about the Russian army.

The initial court hearings against Mr Rodnyansky and Mr Vyrypaev were held on April 27 but not reported by the court until Wednesday.

According to the court’s press service, Mr Rodnyansky and Mr Vyrypaev, who are outside Russia, will be placed in custody once Russian authorities manage to detain them or to get them extradited.

Russia’s Interior Ministry additionally put Mr Vyrypaev on the federal wanted list.

Kyiv-born Mr Rodnyansky has been among the most influential figures in Russian cinema in recent decades.

He left Russia after the start of the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and has repeatedly spoken openly against the war.

In October 2022, Russia’s Justice Ministry declared Mr Rodnyansky a “foreign agent”.

Popular playwright, director and actor Mr Vyrypaev has been living and working in Warsaw for several years and has also spoken in opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Also on Wednesday, a Moscow court handed opposition figure and anti-war activist Mikhail Krieger a seven-year prison sentence.

Mr Krieger was arrested in November on charges of justifying terrorism and inciting hatred with the threat of violence, relating to social media posts from 2020 in which he praised the organisers of attacks at Federal Security Service buildings and referred to Mr Putin’s hanging.

Prosecutors on Tuesday requested a nine-year sentence.

In court, just prior to his sentencing, Mr Krieger said he was being prosecuted for his “anti-war and now openly pro-Ukrainian position”.

Since Mr Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, the government has waged a crackdown on dissent unseen since the Soviet era.

The Kremlin’s sweeping campaign of repression has criminalised criticism of the war.

In addition to fines and jail sentences, those accused have been fired, blacklisted, branded as “foreign agents” or have fled Russia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks