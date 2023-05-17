Man handed life prison sentence for murders of wife and daughter, 12

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man handed life prison sentence for murders of wife and daughter, 12

By Press Association
Peter Nash who has been found jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for life with a minimum term of 40 years for murdering his wife and daughter at their home in Great Waldingfield (Suffolk Police/ PA)
A man who murdered his wife and their 12-year-old daughter was described as a “monster” by the woman’s mother as he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 40 years.

Police found the bodies of Jillu Nash, 43, and her child Louise at their home in Great Waldingfield, Sudbury, Suffolk, while 47-year-old Peter Nash was found covered in blood and holding a knife.

He had strangled his wife after she began a relationship with a work colleague.

Nash then tried to gas himself and his non-verbal autistic daughter to death, and when this failed he stabbed her in the stomach and stabbed himself in the chest multiple times.

He was found guilty following an earlier trial at Ipswich Crown Court of their murders.

Mr Justice Edward Murray sentenced Nash at the same court to life in prison, setting the minimum term as 40 years, which he must serve before he can be considered for release.

The judge told the defendant: “Even if you live a long life, there’s a strong possibility given your current age that you will die in prison.”

Louise and Jillu Nash death
Louise Nash and her mother Jillu Nash who were murdered by Peter Nash. (Suffolk Police/ PA)

He said Nash “attempted to justify these murders with relation to a deeply flawed set of beliefs about the law that you’ve got from internet searches”.

He said the defendant had shown no remorse for the killings.

Prosecutor David Josse KC said that the defendant murdered his wife and daughter either late on September 7 or early on September 8 last year.

Mrs Nash’s mother Dhruti Shah, who was also Louise’s grandmother, fought back tears as she read her victim impact statement in court on Wednesday.

She described her daughter as a “brilliant mum” with a “beautiful smile” and a “positive attitude towards life”.

“She always did the best by her beautiful daughter Lou,” said Mrs Shah.

She said that “losing my girls was like losing one’s breathe”.

Mrs Shah described Nash as a “living human monster”, adding: “He took life like they were toys in his hands.”

She described him as “evil beyond belief”, weeping as she told of how her daughter was a “petite woman and how a little non-verbal child went to sleep innocently to never wake up again”.

Nash, who represented himself in court, was dismissive of the victim impact statements read in court, saying from the secure dock: “It’s BS and I knew them better.”

He added: “It was not premeditated, it was already predetermined.”

The judge said Mrs Nash was a “loving and devoted mother” to autistic Louise.

He said Louise was a “happy and cheerful girl who inspired great affection in those who knew her”.

Nash showed no visible reaction as his sentence was read out and he used his walking frame to head down to the cells, as family members of Mrs Nash wept in the public gallery.

