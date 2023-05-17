Seven appear in court charged with smuggling migrants across English Channel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seven appear in court charged with smuggling migrants across English Channel

By Press Association
Michelle Foster, one of seven defendants who appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court in connection with immigration offences (Phil Barnett/PA)
Michelle Foster, one of seven defendants who appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court in connection with immigration offences (Phil Barnett/PA)

Seven people have appeared in court charged with smuggling Iraqi migrants across the English Channel.

Three women and four men from across the Midlands and West Yorkshire are alleged to have committed the offence across several weeks in 2018.

They appeared individually in short hearings at Leicester Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

An eighth defendant charged with the same offence, who was also due to appear in court, did not attend.

Emma Lant, prosecuting in all of the hearings, told the court: “This is an indictable matter that must go to the Crown Court forthwith.”

The accused who appeared in court are Ibrahim Razak, 40, of Groby Road, Leicester, Leicestershire; Andreia Vaz Cruz, 36, of Belvedere Mount, Leeds, West Yorkshire; Elisabete Moreira, 40, of Streetly Road, Birmingham, West Midlands; Michelle Foster, 44, of Broomhill Road, Birmingham, West Midlands; Geoffrey Goodyear, 48, of Pattingham Road, Perton, Staffordshire; Saman Johwar Kahraman, 42, of Jervoise Street, West Bromwich, West Midlands; and Paul Price, 53, of Chase Terrace, Burntwood, Staffordshire.

Geoffrey Goodyear (left) also appeared in court on Wednesday (Phil Barnett/PA)
Geoffrey Goodyear (left) also appeared in court on Wednesday (Phil Barnett/PA)

All bar Moreira are charged with one count of conspiring to do an act to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law by a non-EU person between May 31 and June 30 2018.

Moreira is charged with the same offence but between September 1 and September 10 2018.

Marco Vieira Tavares, 45, of Althorp Close, Leicester, Leicestershire, did not attend, with a warrant issued for his arrest by Magistrates.

The defendants who appeared were not asked to enter any pleas and no details of the alleged offence were given during the hearings.

Norma Burford, chair of the bench, told the defendants: “This is being sent to the Crown Court for trial.

“We are unable to hear it here in the Magistrates Court, and that date will be June 26 at Leicester Crown Court. You must turn up on that date.”

All seven were given unconditional bail until their next court appearance.

The defendants appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court (Joe Giddens/PA)
The defendants appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court (Joe Giddens/PA)

Home Office figures released in February this year show that in 2018, just 299 of 13,377 detected attempts by migrants to enter the UK by irregular means involved a small boat – just over 2%.

That is compared with 45,755 detected attempts involving a small boat in 2022, out of 54,090 overall – around 84%.

Those figures relate to attempts by migrants to enter the UK illegally that were detected on or within 72 hours of arrival to the UK.

