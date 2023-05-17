Embassies in Beijing asked to stop displaying ‘propaganda’ on their buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Embassies in Beijing asked to stop displaying ‘propaganda’ on their buildings

By Press Association
A delivery rider moves past a billboard showing a support for Ukraine on display in between fences at the Slovakia Embassy in Beijing (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A delivery rider moves past a billboard showing a support for Ukraine on display in between fences at the Slovakia Embassy in Beijing (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Foreign embassies in Beijing have been asked by the Chinese government to avoid displaying “propaganda” in an apparent response to shows of support for Ukraine.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government says it is neutral in Moscow’s 15-month-old invasion of Ukraine but has repeated Russian justifications for the attack, accusing the US and Nato of provoking Moscow.

Beijing was due to send an envoy this week to Ukraine and Russia to discuss a possible “political settlement”, but the effort is thought unlikely to make progress given China’s rhetorical, diplomatic and economic support for Moscow.

A spokesperson for the European Union said the protocol department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry circulated a note on May 8 to all diplomatic missions to the effect that they should “respect Chinese laws and regulations” and “not to use the external walls of embassies to carry out politicised propaganda to avoid causing disputes between countries”.

China Ukraine Embassy Displays
People on scooters wait to cross an intersection near a sign reading ‘We stand with Ukraine’ outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The note does not specify what might constitute “politicised propaganda”, nor communicates further on the matter, said the spokesperson, Nabila Massrali, adding that the EU Delegation in Beijing “has not changed any items displayed at its front wall”.

Another European diplomat, who asked not to be identified further due to the sensitivity of the issue, confirmed Ms Massrali’s account, saying embassies had been asked by the foreign ministry not to use their outer walls for “political propaganda”.

He also said his government does not “see any reason to change” its display.

The verbal request did not mention Ukraine, according to the diplomats, but flags and placards set up by embassies of Canada, France, Germany and other governments are the only public displays by most foreign missions other than tourism advertisements.

China Ukraine Embassy Displays
A paramilitary policeman stands watch at the Poland Embassy displaying a banner support for Ukraine, in Beijing (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A two-metre tall placard at the front gate of the Finnish Embassy has the flags of Finland and Ukraine and says “#WeStandWithUkraine”.

A billboard hung on Sweden’s Embassy has the same phrase and flags of the two countries.

Some embassies also raised rainbow flags for diversity week and Wednesday’s International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia.

Such issues are considered highly politically sensitive by China’s ruling Communist Party.

Asked for confirmation and details, a foreign ministry spokesperson said embassies were obliged to “respect Chinese laws and regulations”.

“China calls on embassies of all countries in China and representative offices of international organisations in China to perform their duties in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations or relevant international agreements,” said the spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, without giving further details.

The Chinese government said earlier it was sending an envoy this week to Ukraine, Russia and other European countries to discuss a possible “political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis”.

Political analysts say there is little chance of progress toward peace because neither side appears to be ready to stop fighting.

But they say Mr Xi’s government might be trying to deflect criticism of its friendship with Russian president Vladimir Putin and split European allies away from Washington.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks