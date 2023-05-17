Good news stories take sting out of negative ones, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Good news stories take sting out of negative ones, study suggests

By Press Association
Good news stories take the sting out of the negative ones, study suggests (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Good news stories take the sting out of the negative ones, study suggests (Lewis Stickley/PA)

News stories that report on the best of humanity can help take the “sting” out of negative news, research suggests.

A study found that people who saw news about human kindness after news about a terrorist attack, or other immoral acts, felt fewer negative emotions and retained more belief in the goodness of humanity compared to people given just the bad news.

The findings suggest positive news can help provide an emotional buffer against negative news.

According to the research, viewing kind acts, versus merely amusing acts, was especially effective in helping people retain beliefs about the goodness of others.

Kathryn Buchanan from the University of Essex, and colleague Gillian Sandstrom, from the University of Sussex, said: “News stories featuring the best of humanity take the sting out of items exploring the worst of humanity.

“This allows people to believe, to maintain a core belief that is crucial for good mental health – that the world and the people in it are fundamentally good.”

For the study researchers split 1,800 people into different groups.

Everyone was shown one- to three-minute-long video news clips or given brief news stories to read.

The immorality group was given news reporting on a recent UK-based terrorist attack or similar, while reports of kind acts performed in response to the terrorist attack or unrelated kind acts were shown to the kindness group.

Light-hearted, unserious material was shown to the amusement group, and content from the immorality group plus either the kindness (immorality and kindness), or the amusement (immorality and amusement) group.

The researchers found that people in the immorality group reported both significant increases in negative emotion and significant decreases in positive emotion, as well as more negative perceptions of humanity and society.

People in the immorality and kindness group reported relatively lower increases in negative emotion and lower decreases–or even significant increases–in positive emotion, the study found.

Immorality and kindness group members also reported significantly more positive perceptions of humanity than those in the immorality group.

While the immorality and kindness group reported more effective mitigation of the negative effects of immorality than the immorality and amusement group, both in terms of increases in positive emotion and perceptions of society, the study found.

Researchers hope their results, published in Plos One, will push the media to incorporate more positive coverage, as well as constructive or solution-oriented framing for complex, important issues.

