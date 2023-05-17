Maintenance chief guilty of manslaughter over limo crash which left 20 dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maintenance chief guilty of manslaughter over limo crash which left 20 dead

By Press Association
Nauman Hussain failed to carry out safety checks which would have prevented the crash in which 20 people died (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)


A limousine service manager was convicted of manslaughter on Wednesday over a crash that killed 20 people in rural New York, one of the deadliest US road wrecks in two decades.

Jurors reached their verdict during their second day of deliberations in the trial of Nauman Hussain, who ran Prestige Limousine.

He faces the possibility of up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced May 31.

The guilty verdict brought a torrent of emotions from relatives who waited years for someone to be held accountable. Shouts and cries could be heard as the verdict was read.

“It’s exhilarating,” Kevin Cushing, who lost his son, Patrick, in the crash, told WNYT-TV outside the courthouse.

“We had relatively low expectations because this four-and-a-half years has been filled with disappointment.”

Packed with birthday revellers, the stretch-style SUV went off the road in 2018 after the vehicle’s brakes failed.

The limo hit a parked car and trees before coming to rest in a streambed in Schoharie, a village west of Albany. Seventeen passengers, the driver and two bystanders were killed.

Limousine Crash Trial
Nauman Hussain, right, sitting with his attorney, Lee Kindlon, reacts as the verdict is read out in court (Jim Franco/The Albany Times Union via AP)

Prosecutors said Hussain intentionally failed to conduct required, routine state inspections on the 2001 Ford Excursion, and that the checks would have revealed brake defects and prevented the wreck.

Defence lawyer Lee Kindlon said his client was misled by a repair shop. The shop was not criminally charged and denied it was at fault.

Hussain was taken into custody immediately after the verdict was read. Mr Kindlon told reporters outside the courthouse he was “heartbroken” by the outcome.

“I’m a little disappointed the judge decided to lock him up today, but not surprised,” he said.

Wednesday’s verdict marked a turning point on an emotional rollercoaster for the victims’ families.

After pandemic-related delays in the criminal case, the relatives were exasperated by the 2021 announcement of a plea deal that would have spared Hussain prison time.

In a surprising twist last fall, a judge rejected the deal, leading to the trial a few miles from the accident site.

During the trial, jurors heard from witnesses including a former manager of the repair shop, people who saw the wreck, and a state department of transportation inspector who flagged the SUV-style limousine for violations long before the crash. The defence called no witnesses.

“No one likes to see someone’s life destroyed, and I don’t want to feel that way,” Mr Cushing said of Hussain.

“I’m certainly glad he’s convicted and I believe he’s getting a punishment that he deserves, but I take no joy in that.”

Congressman Paul D Tonko chimed in after Hussain was found guilty.

“Today’s verdict marks the beginnings of justice being served,” said Mr Tonko, who comes from Amsterdam, New York, the hometown of many of the victims.

“While nothing can replace these precious lives lost, I hope this decision brings a measure of peace to all their loved ones.”

