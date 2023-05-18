Formula One drivers affected by flooding in Italy as grand prix is cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Formula One drivers affected by flooding in Italy as grand prix is cancelled

By Press Association
A view of the swollen Santerno River with the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, in Imola, Italy, behind (Luca Bruno/AP)
A view of the swollen Santerno River with the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, in Imola, Italy, behind (Luca Bruno/AP)

Formula One drivers Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda have shared stories of struggling to get out of the deadly flooding in northern Italy after this week’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was cancelled.

Floods that have killed at least nine people and caused more than 10,000 to be evacuated from their homes forced the race to be called off on Wednesday.

The track is next to a swollen river.

F1 said it wanted to avoid further burdening emergency services.

De Vries and Tsunoda drive for AlphaTauri, which is based in Faenza, a flooded city close to the Imola track.

Rescuers used boats to transport people through the flooded streets of Faenza on Thursday.

Dutch driver de Vries said he was trying to reach the Faenza factory on Tuesday night ahead of marketing events scheduled for Wednesday but the roads were cut off.

“Faenza is already flooded and I am unable to get to my hotel. Returning to the highway is no option either. Stuck in a little village with one fully booked hotel,” he posted on Instagram on Thursday, recounting his experience with pictures and video of roads blocked by landslips.

“Fortunately McLaren got stranded there earlier and their front jack (mechanic) Frazer was kind enough to give me his room. The following morning, the hotel lobby turned into an emergency shelter for people who were forced to escape their homes during the night.”

De Vries said he eventually made his way home via the city of Florence after an “adventurous” drive on mountain roads and offered his thanks to local people who helped him on his journey.

His teammate Tsunoda, who began living in Faenza in 2021 to work with AlphaTauri, said the city was badly hit.

“After a horrible night the town is heavily impacted: dust, mud, and the smell of gasoline everywhere,” the Japanese driver posted on social media on Wednesday.

“Currently people are struggling to find food and especially places to stay, after many have been evacuated from their own homes.”

AlphaTauri said its factory has not been affected by the floods and “everything is being done to ensure the safety of our employees and their families”.

The team and both its drivers issued appeals for donations to help people affected by the floods.

It is unlikely the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix will be rescheduled because of the busy calendar.

Mud covers cars in Faenza, Italy
Mud covers cars in Faenza, Italy (Luca Bruno/AP)

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, the president of the Italian Automobile Club, which oversees all racing in the country, told the La Presse news agency a one-year extension to the contract for the race, set to expire in 2025, is the likeliest outcome.

“It’s 99% sure that it will be made up in 2026 after the contract is renewed,” Mr Sticchi Damiani said.

Ferrari, which backed the decision to cancel its home race, said on Thursday it is donating one million euros (£870 million) to flood relief efforts in the Emilia-Romagna region.

The decision to cancel the Emilia-Romagna GP was met by strong support from teams and drivers including seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and defending champion Max Verstappen, who leads the standings from his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

The next race is the Monaco GP on May 28, and the Spanish GP is a week later.

