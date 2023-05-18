Hong Kong leader defends removal of politically sensitive books from libraries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hong Kong leader defends removal of politically sensitive books from libraries

By Press Association
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee (Selim Chtayti/Pool/AP)

Hong Kong’s leader said the city’s public libraries will not recommend books featuring “bad ideologies” to residents – after they pulled titles related to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre and certain political figures.

Chief Executive John Lee was addressing a politician’s question about dozens of books in public libraries removed without a clear explanation.

Those include publications about the bloody crackdown and others written by pro-democracy politicians and political commentators.

Hong Kong is a former British colony that returned to China’s rule in 1997, promising to retain its western-style freedoms.

The group that organised Hong Kong’s annual vigil in remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre also voted to disband in 2021 under the shadow of the security law (Duy Phuong Nguyen/Alamy/PA)

But the city’s cultural and creative sectors said the city’s freedoms have shrunk since Beijing imposed a tough national security law after massive pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Critics said the book pulling will further undermine Hong Kong’s reputation for having free access to information and freedom of expression.

But Mr Lee defended the sweeping law at the legislature, saying Hong Kong’s freedoms are protected by the city’s constitution.

“The books we offer for residents to borrow are those that we recommend,” he said.

“We would never recommend books that are illegal and violate copyrights. We would never recommend those that we deem to be featuring bad ideologies.”

He said residents can still find such books to read elsewhere.

He did not elaborate on what are considered “bad ideologies” and why the books were removed.

Protesters in Hong Kong in 2019 (Alamy/PA)

The government has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

The removal of the books was reported by local media outlets after a Chinese newspaper stopped publishing works by the city’s most prominent political cartoonist on Sunday following government complaints.

Comic strip collections by the cartoonist were also no longer available in public libraries.

Since a sweeping security law was enacted in 2020, the city’s art and media communities have learned to be wary of crossing vaguely defined red lines in producing art and other content that might be perceived as challenging the Chinese Communist Party’s control.

The group that organised Hong Kong’s annual vigil in remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre also voted to disband in 2021 under the shadow of the security law.

The annual vigil was the only large-scale public commemoration of the event on Chinese soil and was attended by massive crowds until authorities banned it in 2020, citing anti-pandemic measures.

Supporters say the group’s closure shows the freedoms and autonomy promised when Hong Kong returned to China in 1997 are diminishing.

