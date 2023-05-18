Police divers search Barcelona port for missing ex-rugby player Levi Davis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police divers search Barcelona port for missing ex-rugby player Levi Davis

By Press Association
Levi Davis had gone to stay with a friend in Ibiza (Ian West/PA)
Police divers have started searching the port of Barcelona for missing ex-rugby player and Celebrity X Factor star Levi Davis.

The 24-year-old former Bath player was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in the Spanish city on October 29.

Searches were also being carried out at the Llobregat Delta – part of a river which lies to the south-west of Barcelona.

A tweet from the Mossos d’Esquadra regional police force said: “We continue to investigate the disappearance of a man in Barcelona on October 29.

“We have activated the maritime police and the aquatic unit to search the port of Barcelona and the Llobregat Delta.

“The case remains open.”

Mr Davis appeared on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor in 2019, alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans, in a singing group known as Try Star.

Levi Davis, centre, with Thom Evans, left, and Ben Foden (Ian West/PA)

He was also on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

Mr Davis had signed a record deal and had gone to stay with his friend Richard Squire in Ibiza to work on some songs.

Speaking to the BBC in March, Mr Squire said he had dropped Mr Davis off in Ibiza Town on October 28 and not seen him since.

He said Mr Davis had told him he was heading to Barcelona.

Mr Davis told Mr Squire he would call when he arrived in Barcelona but never did.

Bath Rugby shared a missing persons appeal in November as concerns grew.

