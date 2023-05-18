Manuel Akanji wants three trophies to make it an ‘unbelievable’ debut season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manuel Akanji has his sights firmly set on the treble after Manchester City took a huge stride towards becoming only the second English side to achieve that feat.

City ruthlessly swept aside 14-time European kings Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday to power into next month’s Champions League final.

With the team also on the brink of securing their fifth Premier League title in six seasons and through to the FA Cup final, a glorious end to the season is on the cards.

Claiming all three trophies would see them emulate the achievement of rivals Manchester United – coincidentally their FA Cup opponents at Wembley – in 1999.

City defender Akanji, who joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in September, said: “First we have got to win the Premier League. That’s what we can do on the weekend and I hope we are going to do it.

“Then it’s two finals and we want to win both of them.

“It would be unbelievable. It is my first season here. It is the best team I have ever played in and we have been really confident in the second part of the season.

“I think we’ve done a really good job but we’ve got to keep it up until the end.”

Victory over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday would see City clinch the Premier League with two games to spare.

City overpowered Real Madrid on a memorable night at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manager Pep Guardiola would then have the luxury of being able to rest or rotate players ahead of their finals, against United on June 3 and Inter Milan in Istanbul a week later.

Their stunning performance against Real, when they trampled all over the most successful club in European competition history to complete a 5-1 aggregate win, puts them at short odds to complete all three.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Switzerland defender Akanji, who was responsible for City’s third goal after his glancing header was deflected in by Eder Militao. “From the first minute we stepped on the court we were confident.

“I think at home, in all the knockout games, we have had pretty impressive wins. It shows how good we are here and now we have got to do this at the weekend as well to bring home the Premier League and then two other titles too.”

Bernardo Silva set up City’s victory with two first-half goals and Julian Alvarez completed the rout late on.