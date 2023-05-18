Choir climbs 163ft tower and sings from rooftop in Cambridge college tradition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Choir climbs 163ft tower and sings from rooftop in Cambridge college tradition

By Press Association
The Choir of St John’s College at the University of Cambridge perform the Ascension Day carol from the top of a tower, a custom dating back to 1902 (Joe Giddens/ PA)
A Cambridge choir has sung from the top of a 163ft tower in an unusual tradition that was started in 1902 to settle a dispute over whether it would be heard from the ground.

The singers climbed the spiral staircase of St John’s College Chapel tower in Cambridge to mark Ascension Day on Thursday.

Ascension Day celebrates the Christian belief in the ascension of Jesus into heaven, 40 days after his resurrection at Easter.

Each year, members of the choir of St John’s sing the Ascension Day carol from the rooftop.

The tradition began after a conversation between the then director of music Cyril Rootham and a fellow at the college, Sir Joseph Larmor, who insisted a choir singing from the top of the tower would not be heard on the ground.

Mr Rootham proved Sir Joseph wrong after arranging for a choir to climb to the rooftop and sing without telling anyone.

One of the choristers who sang on Thursday, Arthur, said there was a “great view” from the rooftop.

The 10-year-old added: “It felt amazing because there was a great sound echo.”

The tower is 163ft tall (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Fellow chorister Amelia, 11, added: “It was so cool to know that everyone was watching you from the ground while we were so high in the sky.

“I really loved seeing for miles and being able to see everything around.”

Christopher Gray, the leader of the Choir of St John’s, has been in his new role for one month.

He said: “During those four weeks it has been a joy to get to know the extraordinary musicians who sing in the College Choir, and to experience the excitement about climbing to the top of the tower that is such an iconic part of the Cambridge skyline.”

