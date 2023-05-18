Harrison Ford ‘moved and humbled’ by honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Harrison Ford ‘moved and humbled’ by honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

By Press Association
Harrison Ford paid tribute to his wife for supporting his ‘passion and dreams’ (Daniel Cole/AP)
Harrison Ford paid tribute to his wife for supporting his ‘passion and dreams’ (Daniel Cole/AP)

Harrison Ford said he was “deeply moved and humbled” as he received an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The veteran US actor, 80, was presented with the accolade on Thursday ahead of the world debut screening of his new film Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

The film sees Ford return as the globe-trotting archaeologist more than 40 years after his first stint in Raiders Of The Lost Ark in 1981.

France Cannes 2023 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Red Carpet
Audiences were shown a highlight reel of Harrison Ford’s career (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

It stars Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays Helena Shaw, Indiana Jones’s goddaughter, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Ahead of the screening, audiences saw a highlight reel of the actor’s career before he took to the stage to present the film.

Becoming emotional, he said: “They say when you’re about to die you see your life flash before your eyes. And I just saw my life flash before my eyes.

“A great part of my life but not all of my life.

France Cannes 2023 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Red Carpet
Ford paid tribute to co-stars Mads Mikkelsen, left, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, right (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

“My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, supporting my passion and my dreams and I’m grateful.”

Addressing the audience directly, he continued: “And I love you too.

“You’ve given my life purpose and meaning and I’m grateful for that. So grateful to have the opportunity to work with others like … Phoebe (Waller-Bridge) and Mads (Mikkelsen).

“I am deeply moved by this honour, and humbled – but I got a movie you gotta see. So let me get out of the way.”

France Cannes 2023 Honorary Palme d’Or
The US actor was presented with the accolade ahead of a world debut screening of his new film (Daniel Cole/AP)

Th fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise takes place in the years depicted between Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones And The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The latter film, starring Shia LaBeouf, also had its world premiere in Cannes in 2008.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival has already seen appearances from other major Hollywood stars including Ethan Hawke, Johnny Depp and Dame Helen Mirren.

On Tuesday, the festival’s opening day, Michael Douglas was also presented with an honorary Palme d’Or – he too became emotional on stage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks