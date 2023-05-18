1.5 million people have heart rhythm condition that increases stroke risk – BHF

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
1.5 million people have heart rhythm condition that increases stroke risk – BHF

By Press Association
The number of people in the UK diagnosed with a heart rhythm condition that puts them at increased risk of a stroke has now passed 1.5 million for the first time, research has shown (Lynne Cameron/PA)
The number of people in the UK diagnosed with a heart rhythm condition that puts them at increased risk of a stroke has now passed 1.5 million for the first time, figures show.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) said the number of people diagnosed with atrial fibrillation – a condition which causes an irregular heartbeat – has increased from one million in 2013.

The new total means that one in 45 people in the UK are known to be living with the condition.

Someone with atrial fibrillation is five times more likely to have a potentially fatal or life-changing stroke, the BHF said.

Atrial fibrillation is the most common form of abnormal heart rhythm and is believed to contribute to one in five strokes.

The BHF said better recognition and diagnosis of the condition is likely to be the key factor behind the rise in the number of people known to have atrial fibrillation.

But it is estimated that there are at least another 270,000 people in the UK who remain undiagnosed and unaware.

The charity said further research is needed to find new ways to identify people who are at risk so they can be diagnosed earlier.

The most common symptoms of atrial fibrillation are palpitations, breathlessness and dizziness.

However, many people do not experience any symptoms, meaning that they are unaware of the condition and treatments, as well as their increased risk of stroke.

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director at the BHF, said: “These figures show a quite astonishing rise in the number of people diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.

“Research has helped us understand the links between atrial fibrillation and stroke and that has spurred the efforts we have seen in recent years to identify people with this potentially dangerous heart rhythm.

“What remains troubling is the sheer number of people who are undiagnosed and unaware that they are living with a heightened risk of stroke. Finding people with this hidden threat must remain a priority.”

