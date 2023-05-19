Lawyers call for manslaughter charge to be dropped in film set shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Lawyers call for manslaughter charge to be dropped in film set shooting

By Press Association
Aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico (Jae C Hong/AP)
Aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico (Jae C Hong/AP)

Lawyers have asked a judge to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against the weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.

The motion argues prosecutors in Santa Fe, New Mexico, did not have the authority to bring the charge against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed after the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October 2021.

The film’s director Joel Souza was injured when the gun was fired by Baldwin, who had involuntary manslaughter charges against him dropped in April.

New prosecutors said they needed more time to investigate fresh evidence and warned the actor could still be charged.

Alec Baldwin-Set Shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin (Evan Agostini/AP)

Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers claimed the prosecution was “tainted by improper political motives” and says Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and the initial special prosecutor Andrea Reeb “both used the tragic film set accident that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins as an opportunity to advance their personal interests”.

They also say damage done to the gun by FBI testing before the defence could examine it amounted to destruction of evidence and a violation of the court’s rules of discovery.

The motion said: “They directed a sloppy investigation in which key evidence was destroyed” and “made overly aggressive charging decisions”.

The filing alleges that the “selective prosecution” of Gutierrez-Reed is a violation of the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

New special prosecutor Kari Morrissey declined to comment and indicated a response will be filed with the court.

In March, Rust safety co-ordinator and assistant director David Halls pleaded no contest to a conviction for unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months of probation.

Rust resumed shooting last month and has been looking for international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks