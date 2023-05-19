New Zealand police lower hostel fire death toll to five

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

New Zealand police lower hostel fire death toll to five

By Press Association
Fire and Police investigators inspect inside the Loafers Hostel in Wellington (New Zealand Herald via AP)
Fire and Police investigators inspect inside the Loafers Hostel in Wellington (New Zealand Herald via AP)

New Zealand police have lowered the confirmed death toll from the Wellington hostel fire from six people to five, although they said they still have not finished searching the four-storey building.

A man has appeared in court after being charged with two counts of arson in connection with the fire.

He was not required to enter a plea and was ordered held in jail until his next court appearance on June 19.

If found guilty, the man faces a maximum 14 years in prison on the charges. Police said they are treating the case as a homicide investigation and could add more serious charges later.

Police Inspector Dion Bennett did not offer an explanation for why authorities had downgraded the death toll after they had put it at six since Tuesday, hours after the fire ripped through Loafers Lodge.

New Zealand Hostel Fire
Fire and police investigators form a guard of honour as the first body is removed from the the Loafers Hostel (New Zealand Herald via AP)

But he did say police have still not been able to search all areas of the building after parts of a roof and a floor collapsed in the fire and created piles of debris.

“The scene examination in itself, and in the third floor in particular, is quite dangerous,” Mr Bennett told reporters. “And there are still parts we can’t cross.”

He said that urban search and rescue teams had been working with police to prop up sections of the floor as police inched forward with their examination. He said police have removed four bodies and hoped to remove the fifth soon.

The 48-year-old man charged with setting fire to a couch and to the lodge wore a black hoodie in court, waved his arms about and tried to sack his lawyer, local media reported.

Lawyer Douglas Ewen later told The Associated Press that the man remained his client.

The judge granted the man temporary name suppression, a routine practice in the New Zealand legal system.

New Zealand Hostel Fire
A drone inspects damage following the fire (NZ Herald via AP)

Police had earlier said there was a couch fire at the Loafers Lodge hostel about two hours before the large, fatal fire.

They said the couch fire was not reported to emergency services at the time, and they were investigating to see if there was any link between the two fires.

The deadly fire ripped through the building at about 12.30am on Tuesday, forcing some people to flee in their pyjamas. Others were rescued by firefighters from the roof or jumped from windows.

Loafers Lodge offered 92 basic, affordable rooms with shared lounges, kitchens and laundry facilities to people of a wide range of ages. Some people were placed there by government agencies. Others worked at a nearby hospital.

Emergency officials said the building had no fire sprinklers, which are not required in older buildings that would need to be retrofitted.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he had asked his housing minister to investigate current building regulations to see if they need changing.

