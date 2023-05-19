Terrorist, 21, admits plotting gun attack on Christian preacher in Hyde Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Terrorist, 21, admits plotting gun attack on Christian preacher in Hyde Park

By Press Association
A 21-year-old terrorist has admitted plotting a gun attack in London’s Hyde Park.

Edward Little planned to buy a gun to kill a Christian preacher and her camera crew at Speakers’ Corner as well as any police or soldiers in the area at the time, it was alleged.

He was on his way into London in a taxi with thousands of pounds in cash when he was stopped and arrested last September 23.

Earlier this year, he denied preparing to commit acts of terrorism but changed his plea and admitted the charge on Friday at the Old Bailey.

Little, from Pelham Street, Brighton, entered his guilty plea by video link from Belmarsh jail.

Edward Little court case
Court artist sketch of Edward Little appearing at the Old Bailey in London accused of plotting a terror attack at Hyde Park in London. (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The prosecution has asserted Little researched targets including Christian preacher Hatun Tash, military figures and members of the Metropolitan Police.

But defence lawyer Tom Godfrey said Little only accepted targeting the preacher.

As part of his preparations Little had looked up different guns and their capabilities and arranged to buy one for £5,000.

As he set off on September 23 last year, Little agreed to pay the taxi driver £300 to take him to Lewisham, south London, saying money was no problem.

He asked to stop at a mosque to pray but said he would do it in the cab after being told there was none on route.

When arrested, he was carrying a rucksack with £5,000 in cash, a passport and two mobile phones.

Police later found an encrypted chat on one phone, setting out his attack plan and the gun purchase.

Going by the online name of “Abdullah”, Little was also said to have exchanged chat about religion, Iraq and “kuffar”.

Speakers' Corner in Hyde Park
Little planned to kill a preacher at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park, London (Carole Lloyd/Alamy/PA)

Little declined to answer questions in police interviews but his mood changed when he was shown a YouTube view of the preacher.

He launched himself from his chair across the table at an officer, swinging repeatedly with his fists before being restrained.

He went on to admit assaulting the officer at Newbury Police Station last September 28 and was sentenced to 40 weeks in prison.

The sentence was reduced on appeal for eight months in prison.

At a previous hearing at the Old Bailey, Judge Richard Marks said Little has an “absolutely shocking previous record”.

The defendant had been convicted of 14 offences on seven separate occasions, including for robbery, having a knife and drug dealing, dating back to 2017.

Little was due to stand trial on July 10 for the terrorism offence before pleading guilty at the hearing before Mr Justice Baker.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny KC asked for time to consider the defendant’s basis of plea in relation to his targets.

Mr Justice Baker adjourned sentencing until July 21 and remanded Little into custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said: “This was a fast-moving investigation which our team responded to quickly.

“This enabled us to stop Little in his tracks, before he could carry out his plans.

“Little’s guilty plea is a reflection of the strength of evidence our team was able to build and is a real example of why the Counter Terrorism Policing network exists.”

Sussex Police Chief Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw, who is divisional commander for Brighton and Hove, said: “We understand incidents such as this occurring locally can be concerning, but please be assured that a full investigation has taken place and there is no wider risk to the public.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody who supported this investigation and helped to achieve this conviction.”

