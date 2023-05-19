Imran Khan allows police search of home for suspects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Imran Khan allows police search of home for suspects

By Press Association
Imran Khan, arrives to appear before a court in Lahore (AP)
Imran Khan, arrives to appear before a court in Lahore (AP)

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has dialled down his campaign of defiance, saying he would allow a police search of his home over allegations that he was harbouring suspects wanted in recent violence during anti-government protests.

Mr Khan, who is facing about 100 legal cases against him, also appeared before a court in his home town of Lahore to seek protection from arrest in multiple terrorism cases that authorities have raised against the country’s top opposition leader.

He also condemned days of violence in which his supporters attacked public property and military installations after he was dragged out of a courtroom and arrested in a graft case in the capital, Islamabad, last week.

At least 10 people were killed in clashes between his supporters and police across the country.

The rioting subsided only when Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release.

Imran Khan
Khan was ousted from power in Pakistan (AP)

Police sought Khan on charges of inciting supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to violence.

He denies the allegation, saying he was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau in a corruption case when the clashes erupted.

Khan appeared conciliatory as he appeared before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab. The judge granted him protection from arrest in three terrorisms cases until early in June.

“Yes, I condemn it,” Khan told reporters at the Lahore court, speaking of the rampage. “There is no Pakistani who will not condemn the violence.”

After Khan’s release from arrest last week and return to Lahore, police surrounded his home, alleging that he was sheltering between 30 to 40 suspects linked to the violence in his upscale residence of Zaman Park.

Police, who have some 300 officers deployed around Khan’s compound, threatened to raid the premises unless the suspects were handed over.

The stand-off was resolved with an agreement for the police to search the home later on Friday.

Imran Khan
Security members escort a vehicle carrying Khan after his court appearance in Lahore (AP)

Police separately announced they arrested of six more suspects in Khan’s home town, allegedly as they were trying to flee.

They had previously arrested eight others in the area, and a total of more than 4,500 suspects across the country.

Former cricket star turned Islamist politician, Khan was ousted by a non-confidence vote in Parliament last year. He has claimed his removal was illegal and part of a Western conspiracy – charges his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, denies.

Khan remains hugely popular among grassroot followers – though two of his legislators and several politicians quit his party over the recent violence – and has campaigned against Mr Sharif’s government, demanding early elections.

His campaign, arrest and the subsequent violence have deepened the political turmoil and economic crisis in Pakistan.

