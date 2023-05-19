Witness appeal after pensioner was injured by police motorbike escorting duchess

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Witness appeal after pensioner was injured by police motorbike escorting duchess

By Press Association
A pensioner hit by a police motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh remains in a critical condition (Yui Mok/PA)
A pensioner hit by a police motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh remains in a critical condition (Yui Mok/PA)

A pensioner hit by a police motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh remains in a critical condition in hospital – as investigators appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The motorbike collided with the woman, named in reports as Helen Holland, 81, from Essex, at around 3.21pm at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in west London on May 10.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began an independent probe after investigators attended the scene alongside emergency services, when the woman was taken to hospital.

She remains in a critical but stable condition, police confirmed.

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts are with the woman, who has sustained life-threatening injuries, and her family.

“We have been in touch with them to explain our role and will keep them regularly updated as the investigation progresses.

“While some witnesses to the collision have been identified, it’s important that as part of our enquiries we speak with anyone who witnessed or recorded any part of this incident to help us establish the full circumstances.”

The watchdog said CCTV from nearby properties and police body camera footage will be examined in the investigation, as well as accounts from officers involved and witnesses to the collision.

Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact the IOPC on 0300 303 5621 or email westcromwellroad@policeconduct.gov.uk.

