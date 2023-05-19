Man pleads guilty to crashing into mother who pushed her baby’s pram to safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man pleads guilty to crashing into mother who pushed her baby’s pram to safety

By Press Association
Bournemouth Crown Court (Chris Ison/PA)
A man has pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving after crashing into a mother who managed to pushed her baby’s pram to safety.

Dale Clark, of New Milton, Hampshire, was driving a Toyota RAV4 car when it hit Rebecca Sharp in the Redhill Park area of Bournemouth, Dorset, at 9am on April 11.

Mrs Sharp, in her 30s, was taken to hospital with a life-threatening injury and remains unconscious and in a critical condition, Bournemouth Crown Court was told.

Clark, 38, pleaded guilty to the dangerous driving charge and failing to stop after an accident but denies charges of drink-driving and drug driving after using cocaine.

Defending, barrister Nick Robinson said Clark maintains “he was not under the influence of alcohol and cocaine at the time of the offences” – only afterwards.

Judge William Mousley KC said charges of drink and drug-driving have to be tried in a magistrates’ court and adjourned the case for sentencing until after those charges have been transferred.

He told the victim’s loved ones, who sat in court: “I am not allowed to try cases of drink-driving or drug-driving, that’s why this case cannot proceed in this court.”

Updating the court on Mrs Sharp’s condition, prosecutor Andrew Houston said: “Rebecca still hasn’t woken. She has opened her eyes and moved her lips but is not responding in any kind.

“When opening her eyes, she doesn’t appear to see anything. She has had no further CT scan but has had a scan to check she isn’t fitting because of these eye movements which confirms she isn’t fitting.

“It’s early days and the consultant could expect to see changes around six months.

“It’s waiting to see what level of recovery.”

Judge Mousley imposed a driving ban on Clark and adjourned the case for a further hearing on June 20.

He told the defendant: “In the meantime you will be remanded in custody. You are formally disqualified from driving as of today.”

