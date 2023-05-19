Letby: Hospital colleagues’ mistakes led to death of baby – I did not kill her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Letby: Hospital colleagues’ mistakes led to death of baby – I did not kill her

By Press Association
Lucy Letby giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Lucy Letby giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A murder-accused nurse has told jurors that mistakes by hospital colleagues led to the death of one of her alleged victims.

Lucy Letby, 33, told Manchester Crown Court that a delay in giving antibiotics to the newborn girl’s mother after her waters broke early “may have had an impact”.

Letby allegedly administered air to the infant via an intravenous line while she worked a night shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.

Child D, a full-term baby, died in the early hours of June 22 2015, two days after her birth.

The prosecution say she was stable and progressing well when Letby went on duty to care for two other babies in the same nursery.

Lucy Letby looking upset when Nicholas Johnson KC, right, said she was enjoying what happened to Child C
Lucy Letby looking upset when Nicholas Johnson KC, right, said she was enjoying what happened to Child C (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Giving her seventh day of evidence on Friday, Letby told the court it was not her case that staffing levels contributed to Child D’s death.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson KC said: “Is it your case that medical competency contributed?”

Letby said: “Yes. I believe she didn’t have appropriate treatment at the start of her life.”

Mr Johnson said: “The delay with antibiotics?”

Letby said: “Yes. It may have had an impact.”

The jury of eight women and four men previously heard from Child D’s designated nurse that she was on a break when the infant first collapsed in nursery one.

Lucy Letby giving evidence in the dock at Manchester Crown Court
Letby giving evidence in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Mr Johnson said: “Did you take the opportunity because she was absent to sabotage (Child D)?”

Letby said: “No.”

Two further deteriorations followed as medics were unable to resuscitate Child D.

Mr Johnson said: “(Child D) died because you injected her with air?”

Letby said: “No, I didn’t.”

On Thursday, Letby told the court a “gang of four” consultants at the the Countess of Chester pinned the blame on her for a number of baby deaths to cover up hospital failings.

The corridor within the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit
The corridor within the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit (Chester Police/CPA/PA)

She said staffing levels contributed “in part” to the death of her first alleged victim, Child A, on June 8 2015.

Letby said the boy was without fluids for some time and there was an issue with his intravenous line insertion.

She denied injecting him with air.

Letby is accused of trying to murder the boy’s twin sister, Child B, using the same method on the next night shift.

She told the court she did not know why Child B had collapsed.

Letby said she also could not explain the collapses of Child C, a baby boy, who died in the early hours of June 14.

She again denied she took an opportunity to sabotage Child C when his designated nurse left the room.

Letby said her colleague was “insufficiently qualified” to look after the infant.

The defendant, from Hereford, denies murdering seven babies and trying to murder 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial has been adjourned until next Wednesday.

