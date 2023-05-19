Oak Hill offering stern test as early starters chase leader Bryson DeChambeau

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oak Hill offering stern test as early starters chase leader Bryson DeChambeau

By Press Association
Bryson DeChambeau held a one-shot lead after the completion of the delayed first round at Oak Hill (Eric Gay/AP)
Bryson DeChambeau held a one-shot lead after the completion of the delayed first round at Oak Hill (Eric Gay/AP)

Oak Hill continued to provide a stiff test as the 105th US PGA Championship got back on track on Friday.

A frost delay of almost two hours meant the first round had not been completed on schedule on Thursday, with 11 groups still out on the course when play was suspended at 8.30pm local time.

American Eric Cole was one of the players involved and had reached five under par after 14 holes to find himself on top of the leaderboard.

Eric Cole
Eric Cole lines up a putt on the fourth hole during the first round of the US PGA Championship (Eric Gay/AP)

However, when play resumed at 7am on Friday the world number 122 hit his first shot of the day into the water to the left of the sixth green to run up a double-bogey six.

Cole parred his final three holes to complete an opening 67 and share second place with Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Corey Conners, a shot behind former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Johnson began his second round with four straight pars to remain three under, with England’s Justin Rose another stroke back.

Rose had completed an opening 69 by chipping in for birdie on the 18th on Friday morning and, after a quick turnaround, picked up another shot on the 10th, his first hole of round two.

DeChambeau was among the later starters in round two along with world number one Jon Rahm, who faced an uphill battle to make the halfway cut.

Seeking back-to-back major titles following his Masters triumph at Augusta National last month, Rahm birdied his opening hole in the first round before slumping to a six-over-par 76.

US Open champion and playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick failed to make a single birdie as he recorded the same score, but Rory McIlroy had fought back from three over par after nine holes to post a 71 despite struggling with an unspecified illness.

