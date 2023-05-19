Student admits murdering grandmother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Student admits murdering grandmother

By Press Association
Alexander Carr, who has admitted murdering 47-year-old Michelle Hanson (Northumbria Police/PA)
Alexander Carr, who has admitted murdering 47-year-old Michelle Hanson (Northumbria Police/PA)

A student who went on the run after stabbing a grandmother in the neck has admitted murdering her.

Alexander Carr, 33, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via a videolink from prison to admit murdering Michelle Hanson in late November or early December.

The 47-year-old was a much-loved grandmother who was found dead at her home in Brady Street, Sunderland, having suffered suspected stab wounds.

Michelle Hanson murder
Michelle Hanson whose body was discovered at her Sunderland home (Northumbria Police/PA)

An appeal was made to find Carr and he was arrested 18 days later in Islington, north London, armed with a hunting knife, and he had been living in a tent pitched on an embankment near Upper Holloway railway station.

Carr was named as the prime suspect as he was the last person to be seen with the mother-of-three at her flat, where investigators found discarded knives and forensic evidence linked to the defendant.

He was a student at the University of Sunderland, is from Wearside, and had links to London and several parts of the North East.

During the search for him, police said he was thought to have some survival skills and could have been hiding outdoors.

At the brief plea hearing at court, it was said that Carr suffered personality disorders at the time of the murder.

Michelle Hanson murder
A CCTV image issued by police when Carr was at large (Northumbria Police/PA)

Judge Paul Sloan KC told Carr only a life sentence was possible, but he will set the minimum term the defendant must serve behind bars at a hearing on June 16.

While Carr was on the run, Ms Hanson’s daughter Shannon Brown paid tribute to her mother and appealed for the public’s help in tracing him.

She said: “As a family, we are all devastated by what has happened.

“My mam was a caring, kind and loving person.

“She would never hurt anyone, even if someone did something to hurt her, she would forgive them because she always saw the good in people.

“She always got on with things and never gave up.

Michelle Hanson murder
Shannon Brown holding a photo of her with her mother Michelle Hanson (Northumbria Police/PA)

“It’s heartbreaking for us as a family to know we will never see her again.”

Outside court, senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr said: “Firstly I would like to praise the bravery and strength shown by Michelle’s family throughout these proceedings.

“Not only have they had to come to terms with the tragic loss of their mam and grandmother, but they also played a role in helping us to locate Carr, who was desperately trying to evade arrest.

“His despicable actions speak volumes.

“Carr murdered Michelle and then fled down south and went into hiding so he could not be held accountable.

“That arrogance and lack of remorse has been difficult for Michelle’s family to come to terms with, and we are thankful he is now behind bars, facing a life sentence for his actions.

“We know nothing can bring Michelle back but we hope today can serve as the first step towards the closure her family deserve.

“No one should have to lose a loved one in such horrific circumstances and as a Force, we are committed to tackling all types of violence, and ensuring perpetrators are brought to justice.”

