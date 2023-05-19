Slovak court acquits businessman in retrial over 2018 murder of journalist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Slovak court acquits businessman in retrial over 2018 murder of journalist

By Press Association
Marian Kocner (Petr David Josek/AP)
Marian Kocner (Petr David Josek/AP)

A court in Slovakia has acquitted for a second time a businessman accused of masterminding the 2018 slaying of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

The Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok, near the capital, Bratislava – which handles Slovakia’s most serious cases, ruled on Friday that Marian Kocner was not guilty of murdering Jan Kuciak, who had written about him in the past, and Martina Kusnirova, both aged 27.

The crime shocked the country and caused the government to fall.

The court said “it was not proven” that Mr Kocner was the mastermind.

However, Mr Kocner’s associate, Alena Zsuzsova, was convicted over her role in the killings and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The case is not over yet as both the prosecution and the defendants can appeal.

Prosecutors had requested life imprisonment for both defendants.

The parents of Mr Kuciak and Ms Kusnirova left the courtroom before the reading of the sentence was completed.

“There’s no logic in it,” the journalist’s father, Jozef Kuciak, told reporters. “I don’t get it at all.”

“Of course, we’ll appeal,” Zlata Kusnirova, the mother of Martina said. “It’s impossible what happened,” she said. “It’s a shame for justice.”

Mr Kuciak was shot in the chest and Ms Kusnirova was shot in the head at their home in the town of Velka Maca, east of Bratislava, on February 21, 2018.

Mr Kocner allegedly threatened the journalist following publication of a story about his business dealings, prosecutors said. Overall, Mr Kuciak published nine stories about Mr Kocner.

The killings prompted major street protests unseen since the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia. The ensuing political crisis led to the collapse of a coalition government headed by populist Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Mr Kuciak had been investigating possible government corruption when he was killed.

It was the second time the Pezinok court ruled in the case.

Originally, it acquitted Mr Kocner in September 2020, saying there was not enough evidence for the convictions. The prosecutors appealed.

Slovakia’s Supreme Court dismissed the acquittal in June 2021, saying the lower court did not properly assess available evidence when it cleared Mr Kocner and Zsuzsova and ordering a retrial.

Three other defendants were previously convicted and sentenced to stiff prison terms.

One of them, former soldier Miroslav Marcek, pleaded guilty to shooting Mr Kuciak and Ms Kusnirova and was sentenced to 23 years in prison in April 2020. Prosecutors said Mr Kocner paid Marcek to carry out the killings.

In the meantime, Kocner was sentenced to 19 years in prison in a separate forgery case while Zsuzsova received 21 years in prison for her role in the killing of a mayor.

Those verdicts are final.

In December 2019, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Kocner and six of his businesses for threatening Kuciak.

