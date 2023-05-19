Green Party Northern Ireland leader loses seat on Belfast City Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Green Party Northern Ireland leader loses seat on Belfast City Council

By Press Association
Green Party NI leader Mal O’Hara, centre, tallying ballots as ballot boxes are opened in Belfast City Hall (Liam McBurney/PA)
Green Party NI leader Mal O’Hara, centre, tallying ballots as ballot boxes are opened in Belfast City Hall (Liam McBurney/PA)

Green Party Northern Ireland leader Mal O’Hara has lost his seat on Belfast City Council.

He remained in contention until the final stage of the count in the Castle District Electoral Area (DEA), but lost in the end to Carl Whyte of the SDLP.

By 9.30pm on Friday, almost half of the 60 seats on the capital’s council had been filled.

Sinn Fein appeared to be on course to hold their strength on the council.

Northern Ireland council elections
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, left, with Nuala McAllister and Sam Nelson at Belfast City Hall as the results come in (Liam McBurney/PA)

Alliance leader Naomi Long said she believes her party had performed well in Belfast.

Ms Long said she expected any gains for her party to come in the later stages of the count as the transfers in the single transferrable vote system are distributed.

Alliance gained a seat from the DUP in the Balmoral DEA.

On Friday evening, Sinn Fein were leading the way with nine councillors, the DUP had seven while Alliance had five seats, the SDLP had three seats and the Green Party had one.

In 2019, Sinn Fein was the largest party in Belfast with 18 councillors, however, this total was a drop from the 19 seats it won at the 2014 and 2011 local government elections.

Northern Ireland council elections
Left to right, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill, Tina Black and Mary Lou McDonald at Belfast City Hall (Liam McBurney/PA).

Four years ago, the DUP had 15 councillors, a gain from the 13 seats it won in 2014, but still down on the 17 seats it won in 2011.

Meanwhile, the Alliance Party had 10 councillors in 2019, ahead of the SDLP who had six, the Green Party had four, People Before Profit had three, the UUP had two and the PUP had two.

Sitting Lord Mayor Tina Black was among the earliest elections on the first day of the count on Friday.

Her Sinn Fein colleague Geraldine McAteer was the first elected to the capital’s council in the Balmoral DEA.

A short time later, Ms Black, along with DUP candidates Frank McCoubrey and Nicola Verner, were elected in the Court DEA.

Five DEAs were counted on Friday: Black Mountain, Castle, Court, Balmoral and Lisnasharragh, with the Balmoral, Castle and Lisnasharragh counts having completed by 9.30pm.

Counting in the remaining DEAs of Botanic, Oldpark, Ormiston, Collin and Titanic, are due to start on Saturday.

If the counting has not completed on Saturday, it will resume on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks