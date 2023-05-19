We will find each other – Erik ten Hag sure Marcus Rashford will agree new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We will find each other – Erik ten Hag sure Marcus Rashford will agree new deal

By Press Association
Marcus Rashford has yet to agree a new contract (Adam Davy/PA)
Marcus Rashford has yet to agree a new contract (Adam Davy/PA)

Erik ten Hag is confident Manchester United and Marcus Rashford will “find each other” regarding the forward’s contract situation.

Rashford has only one year left on his deal at the club he has played for since the age of seven.

The 25-year-old rubbished reports earlier this year that he was demanding £500,000 per week but the situation continues to drag on.

Ten Hag is publicly calm, saying: “I know (it is taking time), but I don’t talk about the process.

“This is not important at the moment for me or Rashy. For him, it is to get more goals this season and he is playing a wonderful season and the team is playing a wonderful season.

“We have to get into the Champions League and focus on that. Marcus wants to stay and we want him to stay, so I think we will find each other.”

The uncertainty over United’s takeover process will inevitably lead to concern about their prospects for the summer transfer window.

Marcus Rashford with Erik ten Hag, right
Marcus Rashford with Erik ten Hag, right (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ten Hag said: “We do our job in the background and we are working hard but, for now, it is about games, getting into the Champions League and the FA Cup.

“For me, it is about finance and that there is the money available to do the right things.”

United have a big fortnight ahead, with their final three Premier League matches determining whether they will qualify for the Champions League before a first FA Cup final showdown with Manchester City.

Up first is a trip to Bournemouth on Saturday, where United, who could be without the unwell Rashford, will look to put their away struggles behind them.

Eight of the Red Devils’ nine league defeats this season have come on the road, with their last three trips away from Old Trafford yielding just one point between them.

Ten Hag said: “I think there are some reasons. For instance, one thing is clear and that is from the back we have to be better on the ball.

“But we have one opportunity tomorrow to show that we can improve and we definitely have to improve for next season.”

Manchester City are moving ever close to matching United’s achievement of winning the treble, adding an extra edge to the FA Cup final on June 3.

Asked if he is relishing the opportunity to stop City, Ten Hag said: “When we have three games and (the Premier League) is gone, yes, I will enjoy it. Before that, it is not important at all.

“I think we have to keep doing what we have all season, improve every day and improve every game and not look too far ahead. Focusing on the next game is the most important.”

