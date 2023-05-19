We will find each other – Erik ten Hag sure Marcus Rashford will agree new deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Erik ten Hag is confident Manchester United and Marcus Rashford will “find each other” regarding the forward’s contract situation.

Rashford has only one year left on his deal at the club he has played for since the age of seven.

The 25-year-old rubbished reports earlier this year that he was demanding £500,000 per week but the situation continues to drag on.

Ten Hag is publicly calm, saying: “I know (it is taking time), but I don’t talk about the process.

“This is not important at the moment for me or Rashy. For him, it is to get more goals this season and he is playing a wonderful season and the team is playing a wonderful season.

“We have to get into the Champions League and focus on that. Marcus wants to stay and we want him to stay, so I think we will find each other.”

The uncertainty over United’s takeover process will inevitably lead to concern about their prospects for the summer transfer window.

Marcus Rashford with Erik ten Hag, right (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ten Hag said: “We do our job in the background and we are working hard but, for now, it is about games, getting into the Champions League and the FA Cup.

“For me, it is about finance and that there is the money available to do the right things.”

United have a big fortnight ahead, with their final three Premier League matches determining whether they will qualify for the Champions League before a first FA Cup final showdown with Manchester City.

Up first is a trip to Bournemouth on Saturday, where United, who could be without the unwell Rashford, will look to put their away struggles behind them.

Eight of the Red Devils’ nine league defeats this season have come on the road, with their last three trips away from Old Trafford yielding just one point between them.

Ten Hag said: “I think there are some reasons. For instance, one thing is clear and that is from the back we have to be better on the ball.

“But we have one opportunity tomorrow to show that we can improve and we definitely have to improve for next season.”

Manchester City are moving ever close to matching United’s achievement of winning the treble, adding an extra edge to the FA Cup final on June 3.

Asked if he is relishing the opportunity to stop City, Ten Hag said: “When we have three games and (the Premier League) is gone, yes, I will enjoy it. Before that, it is not important at all.

“I think we have to keep doing what we have all season, improve every day and improve every game and not look too far ahead. Focusing on the next game is the most important.”