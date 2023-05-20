Man remanded in custody after converted handgun and ammunition seized from car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man remanded in custody after converted handgun and ammunition seized from car

By Press Association
A converted weapon and ammunition were recovered from a car (National Crime Agency/PA)
A converted weapon and ammunition were recovered from a car (National Crime Agency/PA)

A man has been remanded in custody after a converted handgun and ammunition was seized from a car.

Evan Girdlestone, 47, who lives in Colliers Wood, appeared before magistrates in Croydon on Saturday morning charged with offences under the Firearms Act.

He was arrested in Croydon on Thursday morning and officers from the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) Armed Operations Unit recovered what was believed to be a functioning converted weapon and magazines filled with 9mm ammunition from a car.

Girdlestone has been charged with possession of a firearm, namely a handgun contrary to Section 5 of the Firearms Act 1968 and possession of ammunition contrary to Section 1 of the Act.

The defendant, wearing a Napapijri fleece, appeared in the dock for five minutes to confirm his name, date-of-birth and address.

No pleas were entered and he was remanded in custody to appear at Croydon Crown Court on June 16.

Girdlestone was born in South Africa, but has lived in the UK for 27 years, the court was told.

The court appearance came after NCA officers searched an industrial unit in the Lombard Road area of Merton, and found an array of tools and machinery, including parts used in the manufacture of weapons and ammunition, blank firers, more than a hundred rounds of live ammunition, around a thousand rounds of blank-firing ammunition, and three potentially functioning converted weapons.

Croydon gun factory
Parts were seized by NCA officers from an industrial unit in the Lombard Road area of Merton (National Crime Agency/PA)

They also found several 3D printing machines suspected of being used to print component parts for converted weapons.

The seized weapons are being assessed and analysed by forensic experts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks