Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confident of ‘further progress’ on protocol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confident of ‘further progress’ on protocol

By Press Association
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson arrives at Belfast City Hall during in the Northern Ireland council elections. (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson arrives at Belfast City Hall during in the Northern Ireland council elections. (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he is confident of securing “further progress” from the Government on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Devolved government at Stormont has been effectively collapsed for more than a year amid DUP protest action.

Sir Jeffrey said his party will not take part in the Assembly until they are satisfied their concerns around the impact of the Brexit deal are addressed.

The Government re-entered negotiations with the EU, securing the Windsor Framework in February. However, the DUP have said there are still outstanding issues.

Northern Ireland council elections
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaking to the media at Belfast City Hall during in the Northern Ireland council elections (Liam McBurney/PA)

Visiting Belfast City Hall on Saturday during the local government election count, Sir Jeffrey said he believes there will be further progress which will allow his party to return to Stormont.

“I believe that we are going to see developments in the next few weeks … let’s wait and see what happens,” he said.

“I believe the Prime Minister will recognise that the DUP has a strong mandate from the unionist community that politics in Northern Ireland works when we have a cross-community consensus … unionists won’t be pushed to the side, the DUP will continue to stand up for unionists, to stand up for Northern Ireland.

“I’m determined to get what we need from the Government to restore our place in the United Kingdom, our ability to trade with the rest of the UK and when we have that in UK law then of course we want to see Stormont back on stable foundations, operating on the basis of a cross-community consensus.”

Sir Jeffrey said his party polled well in the elections, and they have secured a “mandate to go to the UK Government and secure the changes to the protocol they need to return to the Stormont Assembly”.

He said: “This election was always primarily about consolidating our vote and giving us the mandate we need to go to the Government and to get the outcomes that are required to see Stormont restored.

“What is that? That’s about ensuring that Northern Ireland’s ability to trade with the rest of the United Kingdom is not only respected but protected in law, and that our place in the union is restored.”

Asked how likely the DUP is to secure any more from the Government, Sir Jeffrey said: “In our engagement with the Government, it is very clear that having Stormont restored is important to them, it’s important to us, and therefore I do believe that we are going to see further progress that will enable us to get what we need to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.

“Fundamentally Stormont functions best when there is a cross-community consensus, without unionist support we don’t have that so the DUP and unionism is critical in building that cross-community consensus and that’s why we want to see the Government acting so that we get that legislation, we get the protection that we need for our ability to trade within the UK to get Stormont back up and running on a stable foundation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks