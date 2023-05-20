Toxins leaking from the gut ‘are damaging fat cells and driving weight gain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Toxins leaking from the gut ‘are damaging fat cells and driving weight gain’

By Press Association
Bacterial fragments from leaky gut help drive obesity, study shows (David Davies/PA)
Fragments of bacteria leaking into the body from the gut are damaging fat cells and driving weight gain, research suggests.

Scientists at Nottingham Trent University have found that these microbe fragments, known as endotoxins, are able to enter the blood stream and directly affect how well fat cells function.

The researchers said their findings, recently published in the journal BMC medicine, help shed light on how endotoxins may drive obesity and associated disease such as type 2 diabetes.

They also added that weight loss interventions such as bariatric surgery “can reverse the damage our gut can pose to our fat cells, which ultimately will have a major impact on our health”.

Endotoxins are toxic substances present inside bacterial cell walls and released when it ruptures or disintegrates.

In a healthy gut, endotoxins are part of the lifecycle of microbes that play a key role in overall human health.

In obese people, the gut barrier is more fragile and can become leaky, allowing endotoxins into the blood and, consequently, other parts of the body.

For the study, the researchers assessed 156 people, 63 of whom were classed as obese.

Their aim was to understand how endotoxins played a role in increasing the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The team collected blood and fat samples from the participants, which also included people with obesity who underwent bariatric surgery.

They examined two types of fat cells: white fat cells, which store energy, and brown-like fat cells, which use energy and are associated with metabolic activity.

They found that white fat cells derived from those with obesity were less likely to transform into brown-like fat cells, compared with fat cells from lean individuals.

The researchers said this is likely to be due to the higher levels of endotoxins found in the blood of participants with obesity.

The team also found that bariatric surgery reduced the amount of endotoxins in the blood of the participants, which was associated with improved metabolic health of the fat cells.

Lead researcher Professor Mark Christian, of Nottingham Trent University’s school of science and technology, said: “Gut microbe fragments that enter the blood stream reduce normal fat cell function and their metabolic activity, which is exacerbated with weight gain, contributing to increased diabetes risk.

“It appears that as we gain weight, our fat stores are less able to limit the damage that gut microbe fragments may cause to fat cells.

“Endotoxin from the gut reduces fat cell metabolic activity and its ability to become ‘brown-like fat cells’ that can be useful to help lose weight.

“Our study highlights the importance of the gut and fat as critical interlinked organs that influence our metabolic health.”

He added: “As such, this work suggests the need to limit endotoxin-induced fat cell damage is even more important when you have excess weight, as the endotoxin contributes to reduce healthy cellular metabolism.”

