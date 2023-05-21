Dogs alert owners to huge house fire by barking in early hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Dogs alert owners to huge house fire by barking in early hours

By Press Association
Photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of @ECFRS of a house fire in Dunmow Road, Takeley, Essex (Essex Fire Service/PA)
Photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of @ECFRS of a house fire in Dunmow Road, Takeley, Essex (Essex Fire Service/PA)

Dogs alerted their owners to a huge fire at a house in Essex by barking in the early hours of the morning.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze which ripped through the detached house in Dunmow Road, Takeley, after being called at 2.43am on Sunday.

Essex Fire Service said they managed to save horses at a nearby stable, reportedly with the help of neighbours, who described waking to a “sea of orange”.

The blaze ripped through the detached house (Essex Fire Service/PA)

It will carry out an investigation into how the fire started and then spread to the building, which has been left uninhabitable due to the damage.

Station manager Terry Maher said: “The owners were alerted to the fire by their dogs barking in the early hours of this morning.

“The fire started in an outbuilding at the rear of the property and quickly spread to the roof of the house.

“Crews worked incredibly hard, particularly due to the limited water supply, and did a fantastic job in saving the property and horses who were in a nearby stable.”

Crews put the fire out despite a limited water supply (Essex Fire Service/ PA)

The road remained closed while work at the scene continued, with a diversion in place.

A neighbour told BBC News they woke to find the couple, who live in the house, in the garden with their two Chihuahuas.

Another spoke of helping crews lead three horses from nearby stables.

The house has been left uninhabitable (Essex Fire Service/PA)

They said: “It was absolutely terrifying – the stables had filled with smoke, the horses were terrified and we had to lead them through blowing smoke and blowing embers.

“They were really good in the circumstances, but they were obviously traumatised by what was going on as there were blue lights everywhere, there was the fire and it was dark.

“You’re on autopilot then afterwards the shock hits you, but you can’t leave a horse to die of smoke inhalation.”





