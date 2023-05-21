Manchester City players and fans celebrate step one of the treble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester City players and fans celebrate step one of the treble

By Press Association
Manchester City fans celebrate their title success (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City fans celebrate their title success (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City celebrated with their fans after being crowned Premier League champions for a fifth time in six seasons.

City were presented with the trophy for a third season in succession after comfortably beating Chelsea 1-0 in their final home match of the campaign at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Their latest triumph could be the first leg of a treble with City still having the FA Cup and Champions League finals – in which they will face Manchester United and Inter Milan respectively – to come next month.

Supporters were in party mood after the title was confirmed on Saturday evening following second-placed Arsenal’s loss at Nottingham Forest.

Thousands of fans waited outside the stadium entrance to welcome the team prior to the game. Blue flares were set off and there were chants of ‘champions’ as the players stepped off the bus.

The celebrations continued throughout the game and for long after the final whistle.

The trophy presentation had to be delayed after thousands of fans poured on to the pitch following the conclusion of the game, which a much-changed City side won courtesy of an early Julian Alvarez strike.

Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Premier League trophy
Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Premier League trophy (Martin Rickett/PA)

After being handed the trophy on a podium set up in the centre circle, manager Pep Guardiola and the players embarked on a lap of honour to acknowledge the supporters.

Before kick-off, Chelsea formed a guard of honour to welcome City to the field.

The ‘Poznan’ fan dance was seen on a number of occasions during the game as fans made the most of the occasion.

The players, who were joined by their families, seemed to enjoy themselves both on the field and, as pictures showed, back in the dressing room afterwards.

Erling Haaland (left) and his dad Alf-Inge Haaland
Erling Haaland (left) and his dad Alf-Inge Haaland (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne, who had been a substitute against Chelsea, was one of number of players to run around the field playfully with his children.

Yet, as full-back Kyle Walker said, with two big matches still to come, celebrations would remain modest.

“We’re not finished, we’ve got the FA Cup against our bitter rivals and the Champions League final on June 10,” Walker told Sky Sports.

“We will enjoy it today, we will have a few glasses of champagne but then we move on to June, which is the big one and hopefully we can create history with this great club.”

