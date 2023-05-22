What the papers say – May 22 By Press Association May 22 2023, 1.55am Share What the papers say – May 22 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4411339/what-the-papers-say-may-22/ Copy Link A collection of British newspapers. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s speeding fine and a variety of other stories feature on the front pages in Britain on Monday. The Daily Telegraph suggests Ms Braverman’s speeding row may be a smear campaign over curbs on migrants. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Braverman 'smear' fears over curbs on migrants'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/BFTaXtOJ89— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 21, 2023 The Mirror and The Guardian take a different stance, saying Labour is demanding a probe into Ms Braverman’s speeding fine after her team denied she had a speeding ticket six weeks ago. Monday's front page: Fast-track her out https://t.co/BwAslbzFF1 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5H7cuSF6dw— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 21, 2023 Guardian front page, Monday 22 May 2023: Pressure on PM to launch inquiry into Braverman’s speeding row pic.twitter.com/rzqYC1vQIH— The Guardian (@guardian) May 21, 2023 The Daily Express says a people smuggler claims Europe is sending tens of thousands of migrants to Britain. Monday's front page: Europe 'turns blind eye' to let migrants reach UKhttps://t.co/j6YEXs0NI1#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nQnrjJtN5r— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 21, 2023 The Times says patients will be encouraged to use the NHS app to book private healthcare in an effort to cut wait times. THE TIMES: NHS app to let patients book private healthcare #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vTLgsqKFzg— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 21, 2023 The Daily Mail reveals drug driving has overtaken drink driving with 80 people a day caught under the influence of drugs while driving. Monday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/NUTv7vzNTQ— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 21, 2023 The Financial Times says China have banned a US chipmaker after the G7 summit. Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday May 22 https://t.co/dUYX0M3m0x pic.twitter.com/X9TokegYVw— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 21, 2023 The Sun reports Phillip Schofield is devastated after his axing from ITV’s This Morning show. On tomorrow's front page: Devastated Phillip Schofield says he is “completely broken” by his axing from This Morninghttps://t.co/EvDjACY5Qf pic.twitter.com/5PEh0d7CPg— The Sun (@TheSun) May 21, 2023 And the Daily Star looks to the clear skies, saying Britain will be hotter than Morocco this week with a 24C day forecast. Monday's front page: It's Bake Britain #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/HyP1U09yGk pic.twitter.com/b5CIcwUkjN— Daily Star (@dailystar) May 21, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close