Sporting Weekend in Pictures

By Press Association
Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Premier League trophy after Manchester City secured the title (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Premier League trophy after Manchester City secured the title (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City secured their third straight Premier League title but Manchester United kept the Women’s Super League title race alive with a 2-1 win against City.

Chantelle Cameron defeated Katie Taylor, La Rochelle earned back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup victories and Brooks Koepka landed his third US PGA Championship.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester City
Manchester City celebrated their third straight Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA)
Leinster v La Rochelle – Heineken Champions Cup – Final – Aviva Stadium
La Rochelle players celebrated after securing back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup victories (Brian Lawless/PA)
Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron
Chantelle Cameron defeated Katie Taylor by majority decision to successfully defend her undisputed light-welterweight crown (Damien Eagers/PA)
Mo Farah
Sir Mo Farah finished eighth in the Great Manchester Run 10K, the penultimate race of his career (Tim Markland/PA)
Brandon McNulty
Brandon McNulty won the 15th stage of the Giro D’Italia (Gian Mattia D’Alberto/AP)
Manchester United
Manchester United took the Women’s Super League title race to the final day with a 2-1 win against Manchester City (Tim Goode/PA)
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev won the Italian Open with a 7-5 7-5 victory against Holger Rune (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning his third US PGA Championship (Seth Wenig/AP)
PGA Championship Golf
Rory McIlroy, left, congratulates Michael Block for the latter’s hole-in-one during the final round of the PGA Championship tournament at Oak Hill Country Club (Abbie Parr/PA)

