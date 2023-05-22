Sporting Weekend in Pictures By Press Association May 22 2023, 5.03am Share Sporting Weekend in Pictures Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4411360/sporting-weekend-in-pictures/ Copy Link Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Premier League trophy after Manchester City secured the title (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Manchester City secured their third straight Premier League title but Manchester United kept the Women’s Super League title race alive with a 2-1 win against City. Chantelle Cameron defeated Katie Taylor, La Rochelle earned back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup victories and Brooks Koepka landed his third US PGA Championship. Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action. Manchester City celebrated their third straight Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA) La Rochelle players celebrated after securing back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup victories (Brian Lawless/PA) Chantelle Cameron defeated Katie Taylor by majority decision to successfully defend her undisputed light-welterweight crown (Damien Eagers/PA) Sir Mo Farah finished eighth in the Great Manchester Run 10K, the penultimate race of his career (Tim Markland/PA) Brandon McNulty won the 15th stage of the Giro D’Italia (Gian Mattia D’Alberto/AP) Manchester United took the Women’s Super League title race to the final day with a 2-1 win against Manchester City (Tim Goode/PA) Daniil Medvedev won the Italian Open with a 7-5 7-5 victory against Holger Rune (Gregorio Borgia/AP) Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning his third US PGA Championship (Seth Wenig/AP) Rory McIlroy, left, congratulates Michael Block for the latter’s hole-in-one during the final round of the PGA Championship tournament at Oak Hill Country Club (Abbie Parr/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close