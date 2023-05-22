Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
John Stones wants Man City to ‘make some more history’ as they chase treble

By Press Association
John Stones is celebrating his fifth Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA)
John Stones is celebrating his fifth Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA)

John Stones is determined not to ease up as Manchester City chase the treble.

City claimed the first of a potential three trophies in the coming weeks as they wrapped up the Premier League title over the weekend.

They now have their sights on the FA Cup final against Manchester United on June 3 and the Champions League final in Istanbul the following week, in which they will face Inter Milan.

Defender Stones, now a five-time Premier League winner, said: “We’re back in training on Monday and we’ll go from there. We’ve got to keep the rhythm.

“The hunger is there and we know what’s ahead of us now, that we can try and make some more history.”

City were presented with the Premier League trophy after celebrating their success with a comfortable 1-0 win over Chelsea, courtesy of a Julian Alvarez goal, at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Their title triumph – their fifth in six seasons and a third in succession – had been confirmed the previous evening when second-placed Arsenal lost at Nottingham Forest.

City trailed the Gunners by eight points last month but have surged past their closest rivals on a run of 12 straight wins.

Stones said: “I don’t think I had time to doubt what we can do. I think it was just focusing on what was ahead of us, focusing on winning.

“We’ve done it so many times now. We just came on this run, and it’s just incredible what kind of team we’ve got.

“I’ve been here nearly seven years now and we just keep going from strength to strength with the players that we’ve got, the team that we’ve got and the improvement.

“The titles that we’ve won – I think it speaks for itself.”

Stones has been one of City’s key players during their strong run throughout the spring, playing in a hybrid defence-midfield role.

John Stones
John Stones has been a key figure at both ends of the field during the run-in (Martin Rickett/PA)

The England international has been part of the back line, at either centre-back or right-back, when opponents have been attacking but has stepped into midfield when City have been in possession.

Consequently he has made a big impression at both ends of the field.

“I absolutely love it,” he said. “It’s something new for me that I’m learning, giving my everything, every game.

“I don’t know if it’s my best football but I’m absolutely loving playing.

“It’s always easy when you’re winning and playing the football that we are, but it’s another string to my bow and I am absolutely enjoying it.”

