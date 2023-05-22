Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen tells of attack outside hotel after concert in US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen tells of attack outside hotel after concert in US

By Press Association
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen (Alamy/PA)
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen (Alamy/PA)

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was blindsided during an attack on him outside a hotel in the US following a concert earlier this year.

“I heard a couple of steps and then I just saw this (flash) and the next thing I knew was I was on the ground,” Allen, 59, told ABC’s Good Morning America in an interview broadcast on Monday.

“I landed on my backside – hit my head on the pavement.”

Def Leppard were in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino when Allen was attacked on March 13 while taking a smoke break outside a hotel.

Police arrested Max Hartley, a 19-year-old from Avon, Ohio, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of battery and four counts of criminal mischief, according to court records.

Police said they have not determined a motive.

“I don’t think he knew who I was, but he must have seen that I wasn’t a threat because, you know, I’ve only got one arm,” said Allen, who lost his left arm in a car accident in 1984.

According to the police report, Hartley was allegedly hiding behind a pillar outside the hotel and then ran at Allen, knocking him to the ground.

He also allegedly attacked a woman who tried to help Allen, but she was not seriously injured.

Hartley allegedly then ran to another hotel and started breaking car windows until he was stopped by witnesses and police arrived, police said.

Hartley’s lawyer, Kevin Gardiner, did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment about the case.

Allen’s head struck the ground during the attack, and he and his wife, Lauren Monroe, told Good Morning America that they have been focusing on his recovery.

“My heart just completely sank into me. I know the journey of trauma. Everything stopped in our house and focused on him,” Monroe said.

The couple created the Raven Drum Foundation to help survivors of trauma, especially veterans and first responders, in 2001.

Allen and his bandmates performed at a small venue in their home city of Sheffield on Friday before kicking off their European tour.

“I know that I’m not going to be playing music in a band forever,” said Allen.

“But while I am, I plan on making as many people happy as I possibly can. And this is my time. This is my opportunity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks