King hunts for solution to Highgrove rabbit problem at Chelsea Flower Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King hunts for solution to Highgrove rabbit problem at Chelsea Flower Show

By Press Association
The King during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower (Toby Melville/PA)
The King during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower (Toby Melville/PA)

The Chelsea Flower Show was the perfect place for the King to find replacement plants for his garden – after they were eaten by rabbits.

It appears Charles was on the lookout for something to fill a patch in his garden at Highgrove, his Gloucestershire home, after the animals took a liking to some of his plants.

When he stopped at designer Jane Porter’s garden Choose Love, a lavender sage plant – salvia lavandulifolia – with delicate purple flowers caught his eye.

The designer created the garden for the Choose Love charity, which supports asylum seekers across the globe, and featured plants like old variety of roses from the Middle East or irises from north Africa that those seeking sanctuary would recognise.

The Queen during a visit to the flower show
The Queen during a visit to the flower show (Toby Melville/PA)

She added: “He was really interested in one of the plants we’ve got because at Highgrove something’s being eaten by rabbits and he wants to replace it.

“I love that, that’s brilliant, he’s such a keen gardener. I’m sure he would have his eye out for all sorts of things – he was very knowledgeable about everything in the garden.”

Charles was making his first visit to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show as monarch and was joined by the Queen, who toured the site separately.

Earlier in the day, the Princess of Wales visited the event to join schoolchildren who were invited formally by the RHS to participate in the world famous show and toured gardens with Kate.

As the Queen and King separated to stroll around the flower show, a piece of garden furniture perfect for relaxing had Camilla transfixed.

As she admired a garden swing in the Hamptons Mediterranean Gardens, designed by Filippo Dester, she received some encouragement and was told: “You’re welcome to have a try of the swing if you want.”

Camilla sits on a swing bench
Camilla sits on a swing bench (Toby Melville/PA)

The Queen quickly accepted and once she sat down joked: “I might stay here.”

During her trip around the attraction Paula Carnell, head beekeeper of The Newt in Somerset, shouted “Will you come over here if you have time?” after she made an unplanned stop at the nearby Royal Entomological Society’s garden.

The Queen made her way over before Ms Carnell spoke in depth about the different hives, with the 54-year-old telling the PA news agency how she and the Queen both share a love for the insect.

She said: “We talked about bees because she’s a beekeeper herself and her daughter actually has a rocket hive.

“You forget all the royalness of it, when you’re speaking about something you’re passionate about. It’s lovely, it’s nice to have that connection.”

Before leaving, the King and Queen presented the new Elizabeth Medal of Honour which recognises British and international non-horticulturists, and horticulturists from overseas, who have significantly advanced the science, art or practice of horticulture for the benefit of all and the environment.

The King and Queen Camilla speak to Janet Fookes (left), Piet Oudolf and Judy Ling Wong after awarding them with the Elizabeth Medal of Honour Award in the Royal Horticultural Society Garden of Royal Reflection and Celebration during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London
The King and Queen speak to Baroness Janet Fookes, Piet Oudolf and Judy Ling Wong after awarding them the Elizabeth Medal of Honour in the Royal Horticultural Society Garden of Royal Reflection and Celebration during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower (Toby Melville/PA)

The award will be confined to 70 recipients at any one time in reference to the 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

Recipients were the world-renowned garden designer Piet Oudolf, Baroness Janet Fookes, a leading voice in Westminster on the importance of horticulture, and environmental champion Judy Ling Wong.

Speaking about the medal, RHS president Keith Weed said: “The Royal Horticultural Society was exceptionally fortunate to have Her Majesty as our patron throughout her reign.

“This award celebrates both Her Majesty’s glorious reign and the work she did to raise the profile of UK horticulture both nationally and internationally through her visits to RHS Chelsea Flower Show and wider work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks