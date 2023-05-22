Rioters hurl missiles at police in ‘large scale disorder’ at Cardiff crash scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Rioters hurl missiles at police in ‘large scale disorder’ at Cardiff crash scene

By Press Association
Police officers on Wilson Road in Cardiff as they face “large scale disorder” at the scene of a serious road traffic collision (Bronwen Weatherby/PA Wire)
Police officers on Wilson Road in Cardiff as they face “large scale disorder” at the scene of a serious road traffic collision (Bronwen Weatherby/PA Wire)

Police officers faced “large scale disorder” at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Cardiff with rioters throwing missiles, including fireworks, at them.

At least two cars were set on fire as trouble flared for hours, involving scores of youths, many covering their faces with masks.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash on Snowden Road in Ely shortly after 6pm on Monday, and rioters were still on the streets nine hours later.

Police said the collision “had already occurred when officers arrived”.

Scenes being livestreamed on YouTube showed young people throwing fireworks and other missiles at a line of police officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of the street.

A fire was burning and a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead.

Police attend a major disturbance in the Ely area of Cardiff
Police officers on Wilson Road in Cardiff as they faced “large scale disorder” (Bronwen Weatherby/PA Wire)

Shortly before midnight a car was set on fire and burned fiercely, while a second vehicle was overturned and set ablaze.

A member of the public was attacked due to rioters thinking they were an undercover officer, according to one of the senior officers at the scene.

The public were warned the road was closed between Wilson Road and Jackson Road and urged to avoid the area.

At 8.21pm, South Wales Police tweeted: “There is now a large number of officers working to manage the collision, but also to de-escalate ongoing disorder at the scene.

“We urge anyone involved to leave the scene immediately and ask local residents to stay away while the matter is brought to a safe conclusion.”

Cardiff riot after road traffic collision
Police officers on Howell Road in Cardiff faced hours of disorder (Bronwen Weatherby/PA Wire)

An hour later, police said emergency services remained at the scene and reiterated the importance of people staying away from the area.

The force added: “Please avoid speculation – we will bring you the latest details as soon as we can – all of our updates must be factual.”

At 11.15pm, South Wales Police provided a further update that officers remained at the scene to manage “large scale disorder”.

It added: “Officers remain on scene to manage a large scale disorder. Again, we urge anyone involved or watching to leave immediately. We understand the concern from local residents and we ask you to stay indoors.”

Police, including mounted officers on horseback, were seen outside Ely police station in the early hours of Tuesday after suggestions it could be targeted.

Rioting in the Ely area of Cardiff
In the early hours there were disturbances in Highmead Road (Bronwen Weatherby/PA Wire)

Shortly before 3am, rioters moved down Highmead Road in Ely, following by police who were trying to disperse them.

The rioters continued to throw missiles and set cars alight.

One resident of Highmead Road, who did not want to be named, told the PA news agency: “Enough is enough now. This has gone beyond.

“When people are making fun of what’s happening on social media it’s crossed a line.

“This is our neighbourhood and those doing this are just kids. It needs to stop.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks