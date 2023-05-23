‘Productive’ meeting fails to find agreement on US budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Productive’ meeting fails to find agreement on US budget

By Press Association
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters after the meeting (Evan Vucci/AP)
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters after the meeting (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had what both called a “productive meeting” at the White House without reaching an agreement on a budget compromise to avoid a federal default.

Without an agreement by June 1, the US could start running short of cash to cover its debts, with Treasury secretary Janet Yellen saying in a letter to Congress on Monday “it is highly likely” the Treasury would be unable to pay all the nation’s bills.

Mr Biden said: “I just concluded a productive meeting with Speaker McCarthy about the need to prevent default and avoid a catastrophe for our economy.

“We reiterated once again that default is off the table and the only way to move forward is in good faith toward a bipartisan agreement.”

Biden Debt Limit
President Joe Biden meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the Oval Office of the White House (Alex Brandon/AP)

He said the two sides would “continue to discuss the path forward”.

Both sides praised the other’s seriousness, but basic differences remained with the Speaker saying Republicans are determined to cut spending while Mr Biden wants to increase it.

“That has got to stop, and it’s got to end now,” said Mr McCarthy, who added their teams would work “through the night”.

Negotiations have narrowed on a 2024 budget year cap that would be key to resolving the stand off.

Republicans have insisted next year’s spending cannot be more than 2023 levels, but the White House offered to hold spending flat at current numbers.

A budget deal would unlock a separate vote to lift the debt ceiling, now 31 trillion US dollars (£24.9 trillion), to allow more borrowing.

After a weekend of start-stop talks, both men have declared a need to close out a compromise deal with US financial markets falling last week as negotiations paused amid a jittery economy.

Negotiators met again for nearly three hours on Monday morning ahead of the White House meeting.

Mr McCarthy continued to blame the president for having refused to engage earlier on annual federal spending, a separate issue but linked to the nation’s debt.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks