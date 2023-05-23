Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
News

Imran Khan gains protection from arrest over multiple terrorism charges

By Press Association
Security personnel on a vehicle carrying Imran Khan (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Security personnel on a vehicle carrying Imran Khan (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been granted protection from arrest by an Islamabad court until early next month over several cases where he faces terrorism charges for inciting violence.

The development comes as the authorities crack down on the supporters of Khan, now Pakistan’s top opposition leader.

Thousands of people have staged violent protests, attacking public property and military installations, following Khan’s arrest earlier this month.

Police outside court in Islamabad
Paramilitary troops and police officers stand guard outside the Islamabad court (AP)

The violence subsided only days later, after Khan was released on the orders of the country’s supreme court. Ten people were killed in clashes with the police.

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April last year, has campaigned against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, claiming his removal was illegal and demanding early elections.

Since then, the 70-year-old former cricket star-turned Islamist politician has become embroiled in more than 100 legal cases against him.

Imran Khan's car
Khan has been granted protection from arrest until early next month (AP)

He faces allegations of corruption purportedly committed while he was in office, as well as terrorism charges following the protests by his supporters and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party.

After the Islamabad court granted Khan protection from arrest on terrorism charges until June 8, the former leader and his wife travelled to the nearby city of Rawalpindi, to appear before the National Accountability Bureau to answer questions in a separate corruption case.

The couple are accused of accepting the gift of property to build a private university in exchange for providing benefits to a real estate tycoon.

Khan denies the charge, saying he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were not involved in any wrongdoing.

