I don’t know – LeBron James casts doubt on NBA future after Lakers exit finals By Press Association May 23 2023, 9.57am Share I don’t know – LeBron James casts doubt on NBA future after Lakers exit finals Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4414996/i-dont-know-lebron-james-casts-doubt-on-nba-future-after-lakers-exit-finals/ Copy Link LeBron James suffered defeat against the Denver Nuggets (Ashley Landis/AP) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up LeBron James cast doubt on his future with the Los Angeles Lakers after their season-ending defeat by the Denver Nuggets. The 38-year-old, the top scorer in NBA history, even sparked rumours of retirement following the 113-111 loss in game four of the Western Conference finals. “We’ll see what happens going forward,” James said at his post-game press conference. “I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about. LeBron James with a historic Game 4 👏40 PTS (15-25 FG)10 REB9 ASTHe becomes the oldest player in NBA history to record 40 PTS in a Playoff game. pic.twitter.com/s1qaAyGmcF— NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2023 “It was a very challenging season for me, for our club. It was a pretty cool ride, but I don’t know. “I don’t get a kick out of making a Conference appearance. I’ve done it a lot and it’s not fun to me to not be a part of getting to the (NBA) finals.” James scored 40 points against the Nuggets but missed two shots to tie the game in the dying seconds. He has previously revealed a desire to play alongside his son Bronny, 18, who currently plays college basketball for the University of Southern California and will be eligible for the NBA next year. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close